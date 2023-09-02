Steven MacLean thrilled after Max Kucheriavyi sparks late St Johnstone fightback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven MacLean thrilled after Max Kucheriavyi sparks late St Johnstone fightback

By Press Association
Steven MacLean was delighted with St Johnstone’s character against Dundee (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean was thrilled after his side produced a stunning late fightback to claim a point in the 2-2 draw against Dundee.

The Perth outfit were second best for long spells against their Tayside rivals and found themselves 2-0 down thanks to goals from Scott Tiffoney and Ricki Lamie, but they would be punished for not putting the game beyond doubt.

Max Kucheriavyi came off the bench and gave Saints a lifeline with eight minutes left on the clock, and he earned the unlikely point when he slid the ball home in the sixth minute of added time.

“I’m delighted with the players’ attitude and application, and for the subs to come and make that impact as well,” MacLean said.

“I think our performance wasn’t great if I’m being honest, but to show the character that we did and the subs coming on and making an impact – that’s why we brought those players in.

“When you are poor and you get a result like that, it’s good.”

The Saints boss also hailed the impact of Ukrainian striker Kucheriavyi, who notched his first league goals for the club.

MacLean feels there’s still more to come from the striker, who spent most of last season on loan at Falkirk.

“I’m delighted for the wee man, hopefully he can kick on now. He’s got three goals already this season, that’s a good return and he’s got double figures in him,” he added.

“Hopefully he keeps improving as a player and keeps working hard.”

Tony Docherty admitted he was stunned after witnessing his Dundee side throw away a two-goal lead in Perth.

The visitors looked set to see out a well-deserved victory before suffering late heartache.

However, despite their disappointment, the Dens Park boss believes there are still plenty of positives to take from a good start.

Following clinching the Championship title last season, Dundee have taken five points from their opening four cinch Premiership fixtures.

“I’m actually quite shocked, it’s not often I’m speechless,” he said.

“We had opportunities to make it three or four nothing and I think that would have been an accurate reflection on the balance of play.

“It’s massively two points dropped but when the dust settles there’s so much I can be pleased about in terms of performance, particularly going forward.

“I can’t be too hard on the boys, but we need to learn. I said after the St Mirren game that it’s a punishing league and if you allow the opposition opportunities then you’ll get punished.”