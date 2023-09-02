Barrow boss Pete Wild pleased with matchwinner Kian Spence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barrow boss Pete Wild pleased with matchwinner Kian Spence

By Press Association
Pete Wild was pleased with matchwinner Kian Spence (Martin Rickett/PA)
Barrow boss Pete Wild hailed Kian Spence’s start to life in the EFL as the former FC Halifax midfielder scored his second goal since a summer move to secure a 1-0 win at Harrogate.

Spence, 22, had spent two-and-a-half years playing non-League football for the Shaymen and Scarborough after being released by Middlesbrough.

But, having scored the Bluebirds’ opening-day winner at Tranmere, he also settled this game against his hometown club with a spectacular 21st-minute strike from 25 yards.

A delighted Wild said: “I want our midfielders to score goals and shoot from the edge of the box and, if he can keep pulling out strikes like that, everyone will be happy.

“I’ve known Kian for a long time and he takes information on board and implements it.

“I think he’s mature beyond his age and I knew he would be fine making the step up. He’s still got a lot to learn but he’s made a really good start to League football.”

Wild was encouraged with how his side adjusted to a change in system that saw three out-and-out strikers – Dom Telford, Jamie Proctor and Emile Acquah – all included in the starting XI.

“I was really pleased with the way we came out in the first half,” he added. “We were on the front foot having changed to a formation (4-3-3) that we have been working on.

“We came here and played 3-5-2 last season and it didn’t work, so I knew we had to try something different. We had three forwards and it was pleasing to see us create lots of chances.

“The only frustration is we didn’t score more goals but, in the second half, Harrogate caused us problems and, when we needed our keeper he made a great save from the penalty.”

Paul Farman denied Jack Muldoon from the spot and, despite Harrogate being the joint-lowest scorers in League Two, home manager Simon Weaver hopes striker Luke Armstrong’s collapsed deadline-day move to Wrexham still goes through.

A fee, rumoured to be in the region of £500,000, was agreed between the two clubs and a move announced late on Friday night, only for an EFL spokesperson to confirm that the necessary paperwork had not been submitted in time.

But Weaver, who also brought in Josh March from Stevenage on Friday as a replacement for Armstrong, said: “I’m aware there might be an appeal from Wrexham. I’ve spoken to their manager, Phil Parkinson, and he’s disappointed, so hopefully everybody can end up winning from the situation.”

Weaver also felt his team failed to match Barrow’s physicality on the day, saying: “Everyone is 6ft 2ins and big and strong in their side and I don’t think we had an answer to their physicality in the early stages.

“They’ve also ended up winning a tight game from a fantastic strike that I’m sure their player was buzzing about, but I thought we could have closed him down better.”