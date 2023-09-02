Neil Warnock in dreamland after Jack Rudoni late show at The Hawthorns

Huddersfield boss Neil Warnock hailed Jack Rudoni as a ‘manager’s dream’ after the midfielder struck deep into stoppage-time to beat West Brom 2-1 and secure a first Sky Bet Championship win of the season.

Rudoni’s late strike ended Albion’s 100 per cent home record after John Swift’s had cancelled out Delano Burgzorg’s 33rd-minute opener for the visitors.

“It was nice to see Jack get on the scoresheet – him and Ben Wiles are manager’s dreams to work with,” said Warnock.

“Jack has got that in his locker, but not consistently at the moment and that’s what we’ve got to get him doing this season.

“Ben, Jack and Jonathan Hogg dictated the central area and we looked dangerous on the break.

“I’m so proud of the players – they couldn’t have given me any more.”

Warnock also singled out the efforts of Dutch forward Burgzorg, who scoring on his full debut following a loan move from German club Maine 05.

“Del took his opportunity because that goal was out of nothing really. He deserved the goal because he’d done so much work on his own,” Warnock said.

“He’s done really well and it’s hard for players coming in because the Championship is so physical.”

Warnock felt Huddersfield were good value for all three points after seeing Rudoni have an earlier goal disallowed.

“I thought we deserved it – I know they had a 10-minute spell when they scored but we had some great opportunities to have created better chances than we did,” the Terriers boss said.

“I didn’t see much wrong with the disallowed effort and I thought we kept plugging away, especially after they scored.

“They got the crowd behind them and you might have expected us to go under, but we defended well and broke well.

“I thought the subs did well and changed it again and gave a bit more and the fans were unbelievable and deserved that.

“We have been written off as relegation fodder, but we can go anywhere and get a result when we play like that.”

West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan was left to reflect on what might have been after substitute Josh Maja was denied by Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls just before Rudoni’s dramatic late winner.

“We didn’t deserve to win because Huddersfield were better than us in many moments, they started better and were very competitive, which we knew they would be,” he said.

“I told the players it would be a real battle, especially in the middle of the pitch as they put a lot of physical players there – and the fact they hadn’t won a game beforehand made them more dangerous.

“Lee Nicholls won that game with the save he made, then we should have managed the next 40 seconds better.

“If we talk about the action before we conceded the second goal, we could have won because that was the one moment that could have made it 2-1.”