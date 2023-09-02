Oldham denied long-awaited win after Gateshead score late on

Oldham’s winless run in the Vanarama National League extended to five games after conceding a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Gateshead.

Brennan Dickenson put the visitors ahead in the 28th minute when he converted Devarn Green’s cross with a clinical finish past Archie Mair.

Jordan Hunter levelled for Gateshead just two minutes after coming on as a substitute with a deflected effort, but Oldham captain Liam Hogan put his side back ahead in the 65th minute after initially heading against the crossbar before sliding home Dickenson’s cross.

The visitors thought they would finally grab three points for the first time since August 12, but Stephen Wearne levelled in the 86th minute for Gateshead.

Oldham midfielder Mark Shelton was sent off two minutes later for two bookable offences as they endured a nervy finish, but held on for a share of the spoils.