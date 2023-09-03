Prop, scrum-half and full-back – the World Cup selection dilemmas facing England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prop, scrum-half and full-back – the World Cup selection dilemmas facing England

By Press Association
England head coach Steve Borthwick names his team to face Argentina on Thursday (Adam Davy/PA)
England begin the final countdown to their pivotal World Cup opener against Argentina confronted by a number of injury concerns and suspensions that will shape their selection.

Courtney Lawes, Kyle Sinckler, George Martin, Elliot Daly and Henry Arundell have been receiving treatment while Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola are banned for the Pool D showdown in Marseille.

England enter the match on the back of five defeats in six Tests and head coach Steve Borthwick faces important calls in several key positions, three of which the PA news agency examines here.

Tighthead prop

Kyle Sinckler has been struggling with an injury to his chest
Kyle Sinckler has been struggling with an injury to his chest (Niall Carson/PA)

Sinckler had been seen as a shoo-in for the number three jersey but a combination of his pectoral injury and the preference for Will Stuart early on in the Summer Nations Series has now placed a giant question mark over the position. England’s scrum has not been as solid as in the Six Nations, with Stuart failing to make the most of his three successive starts, and even if Sinckler is passed fit to face the Pumas, his lack of minutes last month will surely count against him. The final option in the squad is veteran Dan Cole and he at least has a start against Fiji under his belt.

Likely pick: Will Stuart

Scrum-half

Alex Mitchell is a Test rookie but offers dynamism
Alex Mitchell is a Test rookie but offers dynamism (Adam Davy/PA)

Alex Mitchell was unfortunate to miss out on selection in the original 33-man squad after injecting tempo into England’s game during his replacement appearances in the Six Nations, but Jack van Poortvliet’s ankle injury has propelled him into contention. The dynamic Northampton half-back was one of the few positives to emerge from a chastening 30-22 defeat by Fiji and if Borthwick wants to broaden the team’s horizons he would be the ideal pick. Danny Care provides similar tempo and would be a lively alternative, while Ben Youngs is the slowest of the trio but is valued for his game management.

Likely pick: Ben Youngs

Full-back

Freddie Steward has been a rock for England under the high ball
Freddie Steward has been a constant in the England line-up (Ben Whitley/PA)

Entering the build-up to the World Cup it was unthinkable that Freddie Steward’s place in the starting XV could be challenged but that is the prospect facing the towering Leicester Tiger. Recent moments of fallibility under the high ball, combined with his limited contribution to a pedestrian attack, have seen Marcus Smith emerge as a genuine option in the number 15 jersey. Smith’s replacement appearances against Ireland and Fiji emboldened England’s counter-attack and for now the Harlequins fly-half may have found his best route into the team. How he would stand up to a barrage of high balls is the great unknown, however.

Likely pick: Freddie Steward