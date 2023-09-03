Managerless Hibernian beat Aberdeen to claim first league win of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Managerless Hibernian beat Aberdeen to claim first league win of season

By Press Association
Christian Doidge scored for Hibernian (Joe Giddens/PA)
Managerless Hibernian finally brought some cheer to the Easter Road faithful as they put a jaded-looking Aberdeen side to the sword and lifted themselves off the bottom of the cinch Premiership.

With both sides involved in European action on Thursday night, it was perhaps predictable that substitutes would make a difference with Hibs scorers, Adam Le Fondre and Christian Doidge, both coming off the bench to earn a 2-0 win.

That was the Edinburgh club’s first league victory of the season and saw them climb above both St Johnstone and Aberdeen in the table.

Winless Aberdeen set out positively and after just two minutes they passed up a golden opportunity as Jamie McGrath’s cross from the left was headed over by Nicky Devlin from close range.

But the visitors, who sacked Lee Johnson after losing their opening three league matches, grew into the game and were unlucky not to go ahead when Will Fish, on loan from Manchester United, rose highest to meet Joe Newell’s free-kick from the right, but he headed over the bar.

McGrath was again involved when Aberdeen threatened again on the half-hour, this time his cross seeking out Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes at the back post, but he was crowded out by the Hibs defence.

It was the home side who were left to breathe a sigh of relief five minutes later, Elie Youan’s strong run down the left creating an opening for Martin Boyle, but this time it was the Aberdeen defence who rallied to block his effort.

And the Dons created a final first-half effort, as Connor Barron crossed for Bojan Miovski, but Josh Campbell was well-placed to block.

The second half continued in similar fashion, with both sides looking vulnerable at the back.

Newell flashed a shot wide for Hibs, while at the other end Miovski headed over from a Devlin cross.

The Dons thought they had won a penalty after 56 minutes when Duk fell under the challenge of Lewis Miller, but after a lengthy VAR check, no spot-kick was given.

And they were denied an opener just after the hour, when David Marshall produced a stunning save at full stretch to keep out substitute Ester Sokler’s effort, the goalkeeper seeming to be in slow motion as he threw himself across his goal.

That save proved to be even more crucial as Hibs took the lead with 15 minutes remaining, with two substitutes involved.

Doidge swung in a cross which Newell knocked down for Le Fondre, and the veteran striker curled past a helpless Kelle Roos.

And five minutes later, Doidge added a second for the visitors, heading home from close range after his initial header from a corner had come off the crossbar.