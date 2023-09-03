Hibs interim boss David Gray thrilled to pick up win amid ‘gruelling’ schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hibs interim boss David Gray thrilled to pick up win amid ‘gruelling’ schedule

By Press Association
Hibernian caretaker manager David Gray saw his side beat Aberdeen 2-0 on Sunday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Hibernian caretaker manager David Gray credited his side for the hard work that led to them beating Aberdeen to earn a first cinch Premiership victory of the season.

There has not been too much for Hibs supporters to smile about in recent times, but they now go into the international break with a much-needed 2-0 win under their belts thanks to goals from second-half substitutes Adam Le Fondre and Christian Doidge.

Victory also saw Hibs climb off the foot of the table, moving above St Johnstone and Aberdeen, who who are both still searching for their first league wins of the campaign.

Gray, who has taken the reins following the sacking of Lee Johnson and saw his side exit the Europa Conference League at the hands of Aston Villa on Thursday, said: “The opportunity and incentive today was to go ahead of Aberdeen in the league.

“Our schedule has been gruelling with around 12 games in six weeks, but that’s reward for the success we had last year. This is the most important thing and I’m delighted we came away with the win today.

“We’ve been conceding too many goals of late, but David Marshall makes a very important save at 0-0. We’ve needed to be harder to beat and the players have bought into that.”

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson conceded his side looked tired after their own European exploits and is looking forward to the international break as a chance to help his heavily revamped squad get to know each other.

He said: “I think you were looking at two tired teams today. We tried to freshen things up today and put lots of fresh legs on, but the heat and effort we’ve put in caught up with us.

“Hibs were the same and I think they managed it a little bit better than us. I thought we looked a tired team and there were players we wanted to take off but weren’t able to.

“It was a difficult day for us, but we’re honest enough to know that we need to be better.

“It’s a good time to get all the new players together and let them get to know each other. We will get better game-by-game, and we’ll have the opportunity to work with the players who aren’t away on international duty.”