Callum McGregor says lack of support means Celtic’s Old Firm win tastes sweeter

Captain Callum McGregor claims Celtic’s 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox was made even sweeter with home fans only in attendance.

Amid an ongoing ticket spat between the two clubs, the Parkhead club rejected the offer of around 700 tickets, citing safety concerns.

Hoops fans watching at home and in pubs and clubs saw Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi fire in the winner just before the interval to take the Parkhead side four points clear of their Old Firm rivals after only four league games, going into the international break.

Scotland international midfielder McGregor said: “It’s probably like a different fixture now with no away supporters in.

“But, again, that can galvanise you. It’s a really difficult moment to come here.

“It’s almost like a siege mentality where it’s everyone in the stadium against you.

“That’s when you need your big players and big personality to step up and I thought we did that.

“It probably makes it even sweeter. The reason why we play football is obviously to play in front of fans but if you can’t do it, the next best thing is to make them proud wherever they are watching and hopefully we did that today.

“I always think when the going gets tough and the chips are down, there’s no better thing (than) to come out and perform like that and make a statement.

“We are happy with our day’s work. But we know there’s a long way to go.

“I’ve been over the course many, many times. I’ve won these ones and I’ve lost them.

“You win it, you enjoy today, then you draw a line under it. Then when you come back from the international break you are good to go again.

“There’s no better place to come and win and to do it under the circumstances we have, we have to use it as a springboard now.

“There’s no point in winning today and going back and starting to drop points again. It makes this pointless.

“We understand. Everybody feels good in there (the dressing room) but we are under no illusions that we have to kick on.

“You’ve got four weeks between every international break now. You have to go strong, have your break then go strong and finish the first half of the season very well.

“We know what’s at stake now and we have to get to work.”