Barcelona snatch late win at Osasuna through Robert Lewandowski penalty

Robert Lewandowski scored an 85th-minute winner from the spot as Barcelona snatched a 2-1 LaLiga victory at 10-man Osasuna on Sunday.

The Spanish champions were outplayed for large spells of the game at El Sadar but Jules Kounde put them ahead in first-half injury time.

Chimy Avila looked to have rescued a deserved point for the hosts after 76 minutes but Alejandro Catena was sent off for pulling back Lewandowski in the box and the Pole scored the resulting penalty.

Elsewhere, Portu scored in the 88th minute to hand Girona a 1-0 win over Las Palmas that leaves them second, two points behind Real Madrid, while Mallorca and Athletic Bilbao played out a goalless draw.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as French champions Paris St Germain powered to a 4-1 win over troubled Lyon in Ligue 1.

Achraf Hakimi and Marco Asensio also got on the scoresheet at the Groupama Stadium as PSG piled on the misery for under-fire home manager Laurent Blanc.

The result left Lyon bottom of the table with just one point from four games.

They were overtaken by Clermont, who claimed their first point of the season by fighting back from 2-0 down to snatch a last-gasp 2-2 draw against Toulouse. Florent Ogier scored their injury-time equaliser.

Metz and Reims also drew 2-2 while Le Havre overpowered Lorient 3-0, Lille edged out Montpellier 1-0 and Nice saw off Strasbourg 2-0.

Lautaro Martinez struck twice as Inter Milan moved to the top of Serie A with an emphatic 4-0 win over Fiorentina at San Siro.

Marcus Thuram and Hakan Calhanoglu, with a penalty, also got on the scoresheet as Inter maintained their 100 per cent start to the campaign.

Juventus continued their unbeaten start with a 2-0 triumph at Empoli. Danilo and Federico Chiesa scored in each half.

Nemanja Radonjic scored a stoppage-time winner as Torino beat Genoa 1-0 and Lecce beat Salernitana 2-0.

In Germany, Benjamin Sesko scored twice in the last five minutes to wrap up a 3-0 win for RB Leipzig over 10-man Union Berlin.

Xavi Simons had opened the scoring after 51 minutes and Union’s hopes of getting back into the game were hit when Kevin Volland was sent off just after the hour.

Niels Nkounkou struck in the 87th minute to cancel out a penalty from Florian Kainz and earn Eintracht Frankfurt a 1-1 draw at home to Cologne.