The sporting weekend in pictures

Teenager Evan Ferguson caught the eye as Premier League marksmen enjoyed a weekend to remember.
The 18-year-old Brighton frontman plundered a hat-trick against Newcastle, matching the feats of Manchester City star Erling Haaland and Tottenham’s Heung-min Son.
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice scored his first goal for the club against Manchester United and England team-mate Jude Bellingham further enhanced his blossoming reputation with another late winner for Real Madrid, while Kyogo Furuhashi secured Old Firm derby glory for Celtic.
At the US Open, world number two Novak Djokovic survived a major scare and athletics great Sir Mo Farah ran for the last time in London while Max Verstappen won a record 10th successive Grand Prix.
