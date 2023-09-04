US Open Wrap: Novak Djokovic on course for 24th grand slam, Iga Swiatek defeated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US Open Wrap: Novak Djokovic on course for 24th grand slam, Iga Swiatek defeated

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Borna Gojo (John Minchillo/AP)
Novak Djokovic stayed on course for a crack at grand slam title number 24 after beating Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo.

But Iga Swiatek’s reign as champion, and world number one, was ended after she was beaten by Jelena Ostapenko.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day seven at the US Open.

Pic of the day

APTOPIX US Open Tennis
What victory meant to Coco Gauff (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Shock of the day

Ostapenko had beaten Swiatek in all of their previous three career meetings, but the Pole was still a huge favourite to get through. However, a 3-6 6-3 6-1 defeat means she will lose the world number one spot to Aryna Sabalenka after the tournament.

Match of the day

Teenager Gauff ended the grand-slam comeback of mother-of-two Caroline Wozniacki to reach the quarter-finals.

The 19-year-old came from a break down in the first and third sets to win both and complete a 6-3 3-6 6-1 victory. She will face Ostapenko next.

Big Ben strikes

US Open Tennis
Ben Shelton hammers down another serve (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Big-serving Ben Shelton blew away fellow American Tommy Paul to reach the quarter-finals. The 20-year-old from Atlanta fired down two 149mph serves in one game on his way to a 6-4 6-3 4-6 6-4 victory at Flushing Meadows.

Quote of the day

Mum’s the word

US Open Tennis
Caroline Wozniacki came back three years after retiring (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Wozniacki was one of 10 mothers in the field at this years championships. Second seed Ayna Sabalenka was one of the players who admitted to being inspired by her run. “It gives so much belief to me if one day I would like to go for baby I’ll have some chances to come back,” she said.

Dad’s the word

Brit watch

Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram, seeded third, are through to the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles after beating Mackenzie McDonald
and Andreas Mies.

Julian Cash and Henry Patten enjoyed a surprise run to the third round but slipped to a narrow three-set defeat to Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden.

Jamie Murray and American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands lost in two sets to American pair Austin Krajicek and Jessica Pegula in the mixed.

Fallen seeds

US Open Tennis
Belinda Bencic fell to 30th seed Sorana Cirstea, (Andres Kudacki/AP)

Women: Iga Swiatek (1), Belinda Bencic (15),
Men: Tommy Paul (14).

Who’s up next?

US Open Tennis
Jack Draper is second up on Louis Armstrong (Manu Fernandez)

Britain’s Jack Draper makes his first appearance at a grand slam quarter-final. The 21-year-old faces Russian eighth seed Andriy Rublev.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on Italian Matteo Arnaldi.