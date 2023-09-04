Craig Moore says Michael Beale needs ‘near-perfect’ run of form at Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Moore says Michael Beale needs ‘near-perfect’ run of form at Rangers

By Press Association
Rangers manager Michael Beale came under criticism from fans (Steve Welsh/PA)
Only near perfection between now and Christmas can rescue Michael Beale’s Rangers project, according to former Ibrox captain Craig Moore.

Beale incurred the wrath of many Rangers fans inside Ibrox on Sunday after they watched their team follow a 5-1 Champions League play-off thrashing by PSV Eindhoven with a 1-0 defeat by Celtic.

Beale only took charge in November last year but his summer recruitment has come under scrutiny after the European disappointment and a slow start to the cinch Premiership season, which has seen Rangers lose two of their first four matches.

Beale’s only win in six games against Celtic came after the Hoops clinched the title last season and Moore believes it could take a major effort for him to get another derby chance.

Craig Moore
Craig Moore experienced the fans’ anger up close (Jeff Holmes/PA)

The former Australia defender felt Rangers did not create enough chances or use the energy of the home crowd as Celtic dominated the first half before defending the lead that Kyogo Furuhashi gave them just before the interval.

Moore told Sky Sports: “The concerning thing was Celtic were nowhere near full strength and Rangers were virtually at full strength at home. It wasn’t good enough.

“What the supporters want to see is when you see sign nine new players and talk about improving the starting 11, and only three start this particular match, there’s concerns in terms of the mixed messaging.

“It’s a tough situation because, once you get the swell of support against you here, then it could be very, very difficult to come back from.

Rangers v Celtic
Rangers’ Nicolas Raskin (left) and James Tavernier appear dejected at full-time (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I was at the game and coming out of the stadium there was a lot of supporters who were really unhappy with the performance, his selection, the situation.

“He needs a near-perfect run to be able to turn this around.

“Look, Michael Beale is a smart enough man, he’s a good man, but he knows the expectation and what he needs to achieve

“That’s also on the manager, not the players. It’s something that has to be rectified.

“His run now between now and Christmas will have to be near perfect.”