Craig Moore says Michael Beale needs ‘near-perfect’ run of form at Rangers

Only near perfection between now and Christmas can rescue Michael Beale’s Rangers project, according to former Ibrox captain Craig Moore.

Beale incurred the wrath of many Rangers fans inside Ibrox on Sunday after they watched their team follow a 5-1 Champions League play-off thrashing by PSV Eindhoven with a 1-0 defeat by Celtic.

Beale only took charge in November last year but his summer recruitment has come under scrutiny after the European disappointment and a slow start to the cinch Premiership season, which has seen Rangers lose two of their first four matches.

Beale’s only win in six games against Celtic came after the Hoops clinched the title last season and Moore believes it could take a major effort for him to get another derby chance.

Craig Moore experienced the fans’ anger up close (Jeff Holmes/PA)

The former Australia defender felt Rangers did not create enough chances or use the energy of the home crowd as Celtic dominated the first half before defending the lead that Kyogo Furuhashi gave them just before the interval.

Moore told Sky Sports: “The concerning thing was Celtic were nowhere near full strength and Rangers were virtually at full strength at home. It wasn’t good enough.

“What the supporters want to see is when you see sign nine new players and talk about improving the starting 11, and only three start this particular match, there’s concerns in terms of the mixed messaging.

“It’s a tough situation because, once you get the swell of support against you here, then it could be very, very difficult to come back from.

Rangers’ Nicolas Raskin (left) and James Tavernier appear dejected at full-time (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I was at the game and coming out of the stadium there was a lot of supporters who were really unhappy with the performance, his selection, the situation.

“He needs a near-perfect run to be able to turn this around.

“Look, Michael Beale is a smart enough man, he’s a good man, but he knows the expectation and what he needs to achieve

“That’s also on the manager, not the players. It’s something that has to be rectified.

“His run now between now and Christmas will have to be near perfect.”