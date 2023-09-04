Late Fejiri Okenabirhie goal earns Cambridge victory over Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Late Fejiri Okenabirhie goal earns Cambridge victory over Reading

By Press Association
Fejiri Okenabirhie won it for Cambridge (Simon Marper/PA)
Fejiri Okenabirhie won it for Cambridge (Simon Marper/PA)

Fejiri Okenabirhie was again Cambridge’s hero from the bench as the U’s beat Reading 1-0.

The match looked set to end in a frenetic but ultimately goalless draw, but the home side broke through seven minutes from time to take the points.

James Brophy burst into the box and squared for Okenabirhie to slam home from eight yards, the second home game in a row in which he has opened the scoring as a substitute.

Cambridge had almost gone ahead within the opening minute, with Gassan Ahadme’s header somehow kept out by Reading keeper David Button.

At the other end U’s stopper Will Mannion produced a fine double stop to deny Caylon Vickers and Ben Elliott.

It was Cambridge who piled forward after half-time, with Button pushing a Paul Digby effort wide at his near post.

After Okenabirhie provided the game’s decisive moment, Reading almost snatched an equaliser five minutes into added time, but ex-Cambridge man Harvey Knibbs smashed his effort onto the underside of the bar and down onto the goal line.