Luis Rubiales conduct has caused ‘enormous damage’, says Spanish FA

The Spanish football federation has apologised for the “enormous damage” caused by the actions of its suspended president Luis Rubiales.

The 46-year-old has been provisionally barred from all football activity for an initial 90 days by FIFA while it investigates his conduct at last month’s Women’s World Cup final in Sydney.

Rubiales kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation, something Hermoso has said she did not consent to. However, Rubiales has refused to resign over the matter.

🚨 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗗𝗢 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | La RFEF pide disculpas al mundo del fútbol y al conjunto de la sociedad. ℹ️ Léelo aquí: https://t.co/AYEiuj35yn pic.twitter.com/Ntcpzob9BE — RFEF (@rfef) September 5, 2023

Now, the current president of the Spanish federation (RFEF), Pedro Rocha, has written a letter distancing the organisation from Rubiales’ actions, saying he is “ashamed” by them.

“The damage caused to Spanish football, to Spanish sport, to Spanish society and the values ​​of football and sport as a whole have been enormous,” Rocha’s letter said.

“Mr Rubiales’ actions do not represent the values ​​defended by the Spanish federation, nor the values ​​of Spanish society as a whole.

“His actions must be attributed solely and exclusively to him, since he is the one solely responsible for those actions before society, before the sports governing bodies and, if applicable, before justice.

“To be clear, this position was that of Mr Rubiales, not that of the RFEF. We feel especially sorry and ashamed for the pain and additional distress this has caused.”

🚨 Las jugadoras de la @SEFutbolFem, campeonas del mundo y otras futbolistas, en apoyo a @Jennihermoso , manifiestan su firme condena ante conductas que han atentado contra la dignidad de las mujeres.El comunicado queda abierto a las futbolistas que se quieran adherir#seacabo pic.twitter.com/PW91SW9Ts0 — FUTPRO (@futpro_es) August 25, 2023

All of Spain’s 23 World Cup winners, plus another 58 players, have said they will not represent their country until Rubiales has left his post.

As well as his conduct towards Hermoso, Rubiales was also criticised for grabbing his crotch in celebration of Spain’s victory while stood in the stadium’s VIP area, metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter.

On August 28, the presidents of the regional Spanish federations called on Rubiales to quit, and in addition to the FIFA investigation, the RFEF regional presidents are working alongside Spain’s Higher Sports Council (CSD) to conduct a thorough review of the federation’s governance. Spanish prosecutors have also opened a preliminary investigation into the matter.

The RFEF said it had withdrawn “inappropriate and meaningless communications” about what had happened at the final from its website, adding that these “did not value what was achieved by the national team and did not take into account the statements of (Hermoso) about these facts”.

However, an RFEF statement threatening Hermoso and the FUTPRO union with legal action, dated August 25, was still on the website at 2.40pm UK time on Tuesday afternoon.

That statement is also accompanied by photos posted in support of Rubiales’ case, and refers to “lies” told by Hermoso and FUTPRO.

RFEF president Pedro Rocha, pictured, has issued an apology for Luis Rubiales’ actions (Handout from RFEF/PA)

Rocha’s letter continued: “The RFEF wants to convey to the whole of society and to the whole of world football its deepest regret for what has happened, which has tarnished our national team, our football and our society.

“We feel deeply sorry for the damage caused and therefore, we must ask for the most sincere apologies and acquire a firm and absolute commitment that facts like these can never happen again.

“Winning the World Cup was one of the proudest moments in the history of the Spanish federation and one of the most important moments of Spanish sport and of women’s football.

“The actions of Mr Rubiales both at that moment and in the following hours are not acceptable under any circumstances.”