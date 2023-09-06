Adam Lallana considering coaching one day as he learns from England U21s staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adam Lallana considering coaching one day as he learns from England U21s staff

By Press Association
Brighton’s Adam Lallana is considering moving into coaching one day (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Brighton’s Adam Lallana is considering moving into coaching one day (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Adam Lallana is learning from the England Under-21s backroom staff this month as the Brighton attacking midfielder considers moving into coaching one day.

Lee Carsley’s Young Lions were crowned continental champions over the summer and kick off qualification for the next edition at Luxembourg on Monday.

Under-21s boss Carsley is assisted by former England star Ashley Cole and goalkeeping coach Tim Dittmer, with Lallana joining the coaching staff for this month’s camp.

Adam Lallana arrives at Brighton
Lallana has now temporarily turned attentions to the Under-21s (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The 35-year-old is still plying his trade for high-flying Brighton, with the 2016 England Player of the Year coming off the bench in three of their opening four league games.

Lallana has now temporarily turned attentions to the Under-21s, heading to St George’s Park in a bid to learn from the set-up, while acting in a mentorship role for players.

This is not the 34-cap former international’s first dalliance with coaching.

Lallana assisted Andrew Crofts during his time as interim Brighton boss after Graham Potter joined Chelsea last September.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill was on loan at Albion last season and, speaking after his first England senior call-up, was full of praise for Lallana’s impact on his career.

Asked for the biggest influences on his career, the England new boy said: “Last year Adam Lallana.

“I am someone who is a chilled person and sometimes I need someone to give me a bit of a push. And at first I did not really understand why he was always on me, trying to help me.

“But then once it clicked in my head, I realised that he was only trying to help me.

“I was happy and lucky to play alongside him and he definitely helped me.

“There were times when I was having an off day or not really feeling like myself and he was there, no matter what, pushing me.

“It has definitely made me wake up a bit and realise the opportunity I have got and that I cannot waste it.

“Just in training. Giving me compliments, if I needed them. If I was struggling a bit, asked me if I was alright. If I am doing well, he would push me to make sure I was still doing well. Communication.

“He was always putting his arm around me, the same as Lewis Dunk.

“At Chelsea, I have Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva, leaders in the team for a reason. That is their job to help the young ones and I have had that. I have had the best.”