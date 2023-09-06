Injured Elliot Anderson withdraws from Scotland squad to face Cyprus and England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Injured Elliot Anderson withdraws from Scotland squad to face Cyprus and England

By Press Association
Elliot Anderson trained with Scotland earlier this week (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Elliot Anderson trained with Scotland earlier this week (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson has withdrawn from the Scotland squad for the double-header with Cyprus and England just over a week after being called up for the first time.

Back-up goalkeeper Liam Kelly has also dropped out and is replaced by Robby McCrorie ahead of Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Limassol.

Whitley Bay-born Anderson, who has a Scottish grandmother, was a surprise inclusion in Steve Clarke’s squad last week after deciding against switching allegiance to England following positive discussions with the Scotland boss.

The highly-regarded 20-year-old trained at Lesser Hampden earlier this week but it was revealed on Wednesday that he had left the squad due to injury and would have to wait a while longer to ensure he was officially committed to the Scots for the future.

Anderson, who has appeared as a substitute in each of Newcastle’s four Premier League matches this term, represented Scotland at under-16, under-17 and under-18 level and then played a training-ground friendly for England Under-19s against Arsenal Under-23s in 2021.

The attacking midfielder made a sole Scotland Under-21 appearance against Belgium in June 2022 before turning down further call-ups from Scot Gemmill as he considered his international future.

Clarke said last week upon calling up the Magpies player: “Elliot has been through the under-age groups with Scotland, he is one we have had an eye on.

“He had a little think about choosing between Scotland and England. We had some good discussions with the boy and his family and he has chosen to come with us, which is good for us now and certainly good for us in the future.”

Goalkeeper McCrorie will provide competition and cover for Angus Gunn and Zander Clark for the Cyprus match and next week’s friendly at home to England, following the withdrawal of Motherwell stopper Kelly.