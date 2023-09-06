Artwork celebrating England fans unveiled outside Louvre before Rugby World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Artwork celebrating England fans unveiled outside Louvre before Rugby World Cup

By Press Association
Former captain Dylan Hartley unveiled a portrait of England Rugby fans at The Louvre Museum in Paris (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Former captain Dylan Hartley unveiled a portrait of England Rugby fans at The Louvre Museum in Paris (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

A painting inspired by England Rugby fans titled Wear La Rose has been unveiled outside the Louvre Museum in Paris before the start of the World Cup.

Illustrated in the style of French Romanticism – inspired by the host nation for this year’s tournament – the portrait depicts a crowd of England fans carrying flags and wearing white T-shirts and shorts.

The artwork, which was created in partnership with Canadian artist Vincent McIndoe, was unveiled by former England captain Dylan Hartley outside the city’s famous art museum on Tuesday evening.

It was then escorted to other landmarks around the French capital including the Arc de Triomphe and along the Seine.

With thousands of England rugby fans set to travel to France over the next two months for the tournament which kicks off on Friday, mobile operator O2 launched the campaign to celebrate fans for their “passionate and dedicated support”.

The 3m by 1.5m painting is part of O2’s Wear La Rose campaign, continuing the company’s association with England Rugby which is in its 28th year.

The artwork displayed in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France
After Wear La Rose was unveiled outside The Louvre, it was escorted to the Arc de Triomphe (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

In the painting, the familiar O2 symbol can be seen on the T-shirts of several figures, including on the front of the T-shirt of a man who is carrying his daughter on his shoulders, holding an England flag.

Dylan Hartley, former England Rugby captain, said: “Excitement is building and it’s great to team up with O2 to launch their Wear La Rose campaign.

“With thousands of England fans travelling to France to watch the team, what better way to honour them by revealing this artwork that celebrates their passionate and dedicated support.”

Two people carrying the painting trying to take it down the stairs of Paris' Metro
The artwork celebrates England fans and their support of the squad in the upcoming international tournament (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Simon Groves, director of brand and marketing at Virgin Media O2, said: “Our Wear La Rose campaign has England Rugby fans at its heart, championing their support and capturing what it really means to be a fan.

“Whether supporting the squad from home or cheering them on in France, we’ve got O2 customers covered with inclusive EU roaming and a range of Priority perks.

“As proud partner of England Rugby, we’re behind the team and Wear La Rose with pride.”