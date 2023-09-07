Football rumours: Joao Palhinha in the sights of Bayern Munich for January swoop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Joao Palhinha in the sights of Bayern Munich for January swoop

By Press Association
Joao Palhinha is in Bayern Munich’s sights (PA)

What the papers say

The deadline day drama is starting to warm up for a second act in January with the Evening Standard reporting that Bayern Munich look set to launch a fresh bid for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha at the start of the year.

Fulham’s Joao Palhinha during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage in 2023. (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will be in playing exile until January after the 36-year-old dug in his heels over moving clubs, despite The Guardian reporting Spurs received offers for the French international.

The Daily Telegraph reports Spurs defender Eric Dier has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, shortly after holding talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy after boss Ange Postecoglou froze out the England player.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Mohamed Salah: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad are ready to place a £200million bid to Liverpool for the 31-year-old Egyptian star as time ticks down on Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring a goal. (Darren Staples/PA)

Antoine Griezmann: The 32-year-old France forward looks set to leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, planning to join Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer.