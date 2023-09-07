Scotland’s Huw Jones feels in the form of his life ahead of World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Scotland’s Huw Jones feels in the form of his life ahead of World Cup

By Press Association
Huw Jones scored four tries in this year’s Six Nations (Adam Davy/PA)
Huw Jones scored four tries in this year’s Six Nations (Adam Davy/PA)

Revitalised Scotland centre Huw Jones believes he is entering the biggest tournament of his life in the best form of his career.

The 29-year-old Glasgow back enjoyed an impressive start to his international career after making his debut in 2016 but agonisingly missed out on selection for the 2019 World Cup.

Jones then went almost two years without an appearance for Scotland between the March 2021 victory over France in Paris and the start of this year’s Six Nations as he lost his way amid fitness and form issues.

Since returning to the mix as a try-scorer in the victory over England at Twickenham in February, Jones has established himself as one of Scotland’s key men. He ended the Six Nations with four tries – two of them away to France – and was named in the team of the championship.

Having continued his magnificent form through the summer, the former Stormers and Harlequins man reckons he has come to the boil at the perfect time for what will be the pinnacle of his career.

“It’s been really enjoyable since coming back from injury last season to get the opportunity to play for both club and country,” he said. “I’ve had loads of chances (to play) and it’s been great.

“I’ve got on well with the guys around me so I’m really positive about how my game is. I think I’m a better player right now than I’ve ever been. Looking around at the squad, everyone in the squad is playing well so that’s a huge positive for us.”

Another of Jones’ in-form colleagues is his fellow Glasgow centre Sione Tuipulotu, who also made the Six Nations team of the championship.

The pair have formed a strong bond for club and country since Jones returned from injury last December and their chemistry at the heart of the backline promises to be a big asset for the Scots in France.

“I love playing with Sione,” said Jones. “He’s a great guy to have around, he brings loads of energy. I think we view the game the same way.

“With how we want to play and our attributes, we bounce off each other well. We’ve got a good connection on and off the field, which is great for us and good for the team.”

Sione Tuipulotu
Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu (pictured) form a formidable partnership (Adam Davy/PA).

The current form of Jones, Tuipuloto and so many of their colleagues means the Scots – ranked fifth in the world – will kick off their tournament against world champions South Africa with genuine belief that they are equipped to pull off a victory.

“We’ve had the whole summer to build up and it’s nice to have the big one up first,” he said. “It’s a massive game. They’re world champions, they’re on form if you look at their last couple of games and they are a top side.

“It is a huge challenge for us, but it’s one we’re really excited about. With the game we want to play, we’re confident about it.

“It’s going to be hugely important not to lose focus in any moments. If we can put our game together and stay in the moment, hopefully that will be enough.”