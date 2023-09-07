Pressure on Henderson and hope for Nketiah – Ukraine v England talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pressure on Henderson and hope for Nketiah – Ukraine v England talking points

By Press Association
Jordan Henderson, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Eddie Nketiah, left to right, will all be hoping to play a part when Ukraine face England (Nick Potts/PA/Andrew Milligan/PA/John Walton/PA)
England continue their quest to qualify for Euro 2024 when they travel to face Ukraine in the Polish city of Wroclaw.

Gareth Southgate’s side have won all four Group C qualifiers to date and can take a big step towards Germany next summer if they extend that run.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major talking points ahead of the fixture.

Ukraine on the road again

Former Tottenham striker Sergei Rebrov is currently head coach of the Ukraine national team
Former Tottenham striker Sergei Rebrov is currently head coach of the Ukraine national team (Ronnie Esplin/PA)

The location of Friday’s qualifier was not confirmed until July 11 with Ukraine continuing to play their de facto home matches on neutral ground.

Since the Russian invasion last year, Ukraine have played ‘home’ games in the Polish cities of Lodz and Krakow as well as Trnava in Slovakia.

Now managed by Sergei Rebrov and with fit-again Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko available, they move on to Wroclaw aiming to strengthen their grip on second place in the group ahead of a tricky trip to Italy next week.

Henderson to face criticism?

Jordan Henderson has retained his England place despite a move to Saudi Arabia
Jordan Henderson has retained his England place despite a move to Saudi Arabia (Mike Egerton/PA)

England will – officially at least – have the backing of 3,417 supporters inside the Stadion Wroclaw.

If he features, it will be first time Jordan Henderson has represented England since he completed his controversial move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in the summer.

Having been a prominent supporter of LGBTQ+ rights before leaving for Saudi Arabia, Henderson has come in for criticism and some fans have suggested turning their back on the former Liverpool captain if and when he takes to the field.

Maguire to move aside?

Harry Maguire has been reduced to a bit-part role at Manchester United so far this season
Harry Maguire has been reduced to a bit-part role at Manchester United so far this season (John Walton/PA)

Southgate included Harry Maguire in his squad despite the former Manchester United captain not starting a Premier League game this season.

He played 23 minutes off the bench in Sunday’s 3-1 loss at Arsenal having slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford – although he has maintained the faith of his England boss.

Maguire’s 57 caps dwarf the combined eight won by the other three centre-backs in the squad but he could yet lose his grip on a starting berth as Southgate turns an eye to the future with the likes of Levi Colwill, Marc Guehi and Fikayo Tomori – as well as the in-form Lewis Dunk – pushing to start.

Ready, Eddie, go!

As one England door may be creaking to a close, Eddie Nketiah will be hoping to firmly put his foot in another.

The Arsenal forward has been called into the senior squad for the first time and has a goalscoring pedigree at international level with a record 16 goals for the England Under-21s.

He has started the season well for the Gunners and will be aiming to show he can be in the conversation for a supporting role to captain Harry Kane come the finals next summer.

You do the maths

Southgate and England could end the international break having secured qualification to Euro 2024
Southgate and England could end the international break having secured qualification to Euro 2024 (Martin Rickett/PA)

England could actually secure qualification for Euro 2024 during the current international break – although it would require a very unlikely series of results.

Victory over Ukraine would be a start but they would also need Italy to beat North Macedonia on Saturday.

England then face Scotland in a friendly on Tuesday, when a win for Italy over Ukraine and a shock Malta success against North Macedonia would send Southgate’s side to Germany.