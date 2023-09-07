Bellingham and Alcaraz show mutual appreciation – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 7.

Football

Fulham hit back at John Terry’s jibe.

Jude Bellingham and Carlos Alcaraz showed their mutual appreciation.

Tom Cairney bemoaned Fulham’s strikers!

Eric Bailly made a vow to his new club’s fans.

Happy to be here. I will work my hardest to gain your trust! 🦅 @Besiktas pic.twitter.com/dnN7X3AEW1 — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) September 7, 2023

Davinson Sanchez bid farewell to Tottenham.

6 years at this place I called home. Thank you for everything. I will always have a place in my heart for you @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/itlcFlo56g — DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) September 6, 2023

Manchester City remembered a landmark game – and a stunning goal.

#OnThisDay in 2019, the first professional women's Manchester derby was played at the Etihad! 🌟 And Caroline Weir secured the winner with this stunner 🚀 pic.twitter.com/dzEWUmrijP — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 7, 2023

AFC Wimbledon laid claim to one of world football’s rising stars.

Should’ve stayed at a big club 😉 It’s great to have watched Jamal’s progression over the past few years! 👏 #AFCW 🟡🔵 https://t.co/LXUusVwEfU — AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) September 7, 2023

Everton made a low-key announcement of Demarai Gray’s departure.

We have sold Demarai Gray to Al-Ettifaq on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee. — Everton (@Everton) September 7, 2023

Al-Ettifaq finally got their man.

Jeff Stelling was scouting.

No 22 might be worth a look at ⁦@Official_HUFC⁩ . Attacking midfielder !! pic.twitter.com/0ITCxfjOky — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) September 7, 2023

Boxing

Tyson Fury looked ahead to his next fight.