Football rumours: Jaden Sancho deal for Saudi move falls at last hurdle

What the papers say

With the Saudi transfer window closed, Al-Ettifaq did not manage to secure Jadon Sancho in time, with the Daily Mail reporting the deal failed as Manchester United wanted to put a £50m obligation to buy the player in the agreement between the clubs.

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho. (Nick Potts/PA).

Turkey is emerging as a likely destination for Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe. According to the Evening Standard, Besiktas and Trabzonspor are keen on taking the 28-year-old from Arsenal.

Former England striker Wayne Rooney, now DC United manager, may be the man to take over at Birmingham City if current boss John Eustace leaves the club, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Social media round-up

Chelsea will keep monitoring Antonio Nusa as 2005 born winger considered top talent 🔵✨ #CFC Chelsea scouts will keep tracking him in the next months after formal proposal rejected on Deadline Day. Bid was around €30m package. pic.twitter.com/Yzbg7w7Wfw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2023

Tottenham's Eric Dier holds talks with Daniel Levy after Ange Postecoglou snub.#TelegraphFootball | #Spurs — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) September 7, 2023

Players to watch

Harrison Reed: Fulham are understood to be in talks for a new contract with the 28-year-old midfielder after turning down a £3million bid from Wolves.

Jesse Lingard in May 2023. (Mike Egerton/PA).

Jesse Lingard: The 30-year-old will play in a behind-closed-doors friendly for West Ham against Ipswich as the club mulls over a contract offer.