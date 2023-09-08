Tammy Beaumont says England keen to ‘get back to winning ways quickly’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tammy Beaumont says England keen to ‘get back to winning ways quickly’

By Press Association
Tammy Beaumont has urged England to “get back to winning ways” (David Davies/PA)
Batter Tammy Beaumont has urged England to “get back to winning ways” as they prepare for their first ODI contest against Sri Lanka.

The visitors secured a historic win the first leg of their tour, taking the T20 series at Derby on Thursday.

Chamari Athapaththu took three wickets for 21 runs as England were all out for 116 and the captain went on to smash 44 to steer her side to a 2-1 series victory.

England Women v Sri Lanka Women – Third IT20 – Incora County Ground
Harshitha Samarawickrama celebrates after Sri Lanka won the T20 series (Simon Marper/PA)

The win was Sri Lanka’s first-ever white-ball series win against England and Beaumont admitted it was a “tough series” for her teammates.

“It was a tough series for the girls, probably not what they were expecting,” Beaumont told Sky Sports News.

“All credit to Sri Lanka, they have come over and played really well so far. The young players in the squad will certainly learn a lot and hopefully learn quickly and take it into tomorrow’s game.”

Having not featured in the T20s, opener Beaumont makes her return to the ODI squad ahead of the first 50-over clash taking place at the Seat Unique Riverside in Chester-le-Street on Saturday before games taking place at Northampton and Leicester next week.

The T20 contests saw plenty of new faces given an opportunity to play, including Mahika Gaur and Maia Bouchier, something which England coach Jon Lewis described as a “valuable exercise”.

