Jenni Hermoso complaint against Luis Rubiales filed with Spain’s high court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jenni Hermoso complaint against Luis Rubiales filed with Spain’s high court

By Press Association
Jennifer Hermoso was kissed on the lip by RFEF president Luis Rubiales after the World Cup final (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jennifer Hermoso was kissed on the lip by RFEF president Luis Rubiales after the World Cup final (Richard Sellers/PA)

Spain’s national prosecutor’s office has filed a complaint to the high court from Jenni Hermoso about suspended Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales kissed midfielder Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation following Spain’s victory over England in last month’s World Cup final, but Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual.

FIFA has suspended Rubiales pending an investigation into his behaviour and while the 46-year-old has refused to resign, Hermoso submitted a complaint to the national prosecutor’s office on Wednesday and that is now with Spain’s high court.

Spain Soccer Rubiales
Luis Rubiales has refused to resign as RFEF president (Real Federacion Espanola de Futbol/Europa Press via AP)

Alongside a complaint of sexual assault by Rubiales, an allegation of coercion was also filed and it will now be down to Spain’s high court to present formal charges against the suspended RFEF president.

The RFEF issued an apology on Tuesday, with current president Pedro Rocha distancing the federation from what Rubiales had done and saying his actions had caused “enormous damage”.

Later the same day the RFEF announced the dismissal of World Cup-winning coach Jorge Vilda.

The 42-year-old had been the only member of Spain women’s backroom staff who had not quit in protest at Rubiales’ refusal to step down. Vilda had also applauded Rubiales at an emergency general assembly of the RFEF on August 25 when the latter said he would not quit.

Jorge Vilda
World Cup-winning coach Jorge Vilda has been sacked by Spain (Nigel French/PA)

The RFEF issued a glowing statement in praise of Vilda on Tuesday in confirming his dismissal, but said his exit was the first of a number of “renewal measures” planned by Rocha. Montse Tome was later confirmed as Vilda’s successor.

Concerns over Vilda’s coaching methods and regime were reported to have been a key factor in 15 Spain players refusing to play for the national team last year, but the federation, under Rubiales, refused to budge.

It is not yet clear whether Vilda’s dismissal and Tome’s appointment will be enough to prompt a return to action by Spain’s World Cup-winning squad for the Nations League matches against Sweden and Switzerland later this month.

The 23 players had been part of a group of 81 who had said they would not make themselves available for international duty until Rubiales had resigned.

Spain v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Final – Stadium Australia
Spain’s World Cup-winning squad said they will not play for the national team while Luis Rubiales remained RFEF president (Isabel Infantes/PA)

As well as his conduct towards Hermoso, Rubiales was also criticised for grabbing his crotch in celebration of Spain’s victory while stood in the stadium’s VIP area, metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter.

On August 28, the presidents of the regional Spanish federations called on Rubiales to quit, and in addition to the FIFA investigation, the RFEF regional presidents are working alongside Spain’s Higher Sports Council (CSD) to conduct a thorough review of the federation’s governance.

Last week, the Spanish men’s national team condemned the “unacceptable behaviour” of Rubiales.