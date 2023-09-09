Daniil Medvedev upsets Carlos Alcaraz to set up rematch of 2021 US Open final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daniil Medvedev upsets Carlos Alcaraz to set up rematch of 2021 US Open final

By Press Association
Daniil Medvedev is in the US Open final (John Minchillo/AP)
Daniil Medvedev is in the US Open final (John Minchillo/AP)

Daniil Medvedev tore up the US Open script by knocking out defending champion and world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final.

The 27-year-old Russian, the Flushing Meadows champion in 2021, will face Novak Djokovic – the man he beat to win his first and only grand slam so far – in Sunday’s final after a shock 7-6 (3) 6-1 3-6 6-3 victory.

The smart money this fortnight had been on another Djokovic-Alcaraz final, a repeat of the Wimbledon epic which the Spaniard won and another chapter in a burgeoning rivalry.

But Medvedev, the world number three, had other ideas and, coming from behind a near flawless serve, looked like he was back to being the player who swept to glory two years ago.

“It’s amazing, especially beating someone like Carlos,” he said. “I lost easy to him two times this year so I had a lot of doubts.

“I said I needed to play 11 out of 10, and I actually played 12 out of 10, except in the third set. He’s pretty unbelievable so to beat him you need to be better than yourself and fortunately I was.”

Medvedev has had a love-hate relationship with the US Open crowd over the years.

He added: “I have to be honest, the crowd was unbelievable today. We had some crazy points and I felt, let’s call it, love to both guys.

“At 5-3 I guess we had some Spanish guys calling out between first and second serves, but they can go to sleep now.”

If the alarm bells had yet to start ringing for Alcaraz when he lost a tight first set on a tie-break, they were surely chiming when he was broken twice in a one-sided second set to slip 2-0 down.

The 20-year-old had never come back from two sets down to win a match in his career so far.

But after two hours of toiling away Alcaraz did engineer his first break of the Medvedev serve, sealing the deal with a superb backhand lob to halve the deficit.

The sixth game of the fourth set proved pivotal, a near 15-minute affair at the end of which Alcaraz missed his volley and Medvedev had the break for 4-2.

At 3-5 down Alcaraz had two break points but Medvedev hung in, only to then double-fault on his first match point.

Alcaraz saved a second and third match point, but Medvedev converted the fourth to reach his third US Open final in five years.