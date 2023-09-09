US Open wrap: 2021 victor Daniil Medvedev powers past Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz’s reign as US Open champion was ended by 2021 winner Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic slammed the phone down on Ben Shelton by ending the 20-year-old American’s run in straight sets.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 12 of the US Open:

Pic of the day

Ben Shelton returns to Novak Djokovic (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Match of the day

This match is getting better by the minute! This time it's Medvedev with the hustle and the winner. pic.twitter.com/h73YM3hYxV — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023

Daniil Medvedev said he would have to play 11 out of 10 tennis to beat Carlos Alcaraz. After his four-set win he admitted he had been at 12 out of 10.

Shot of the day

Medvedev is making shots tonight! Wow. pic.twitter.com/R4Nm5YDMPy — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023

Celebration of the day

us when they call about our car’s extended warranty. pic.twitter.com/M39UlKWfxu — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2023

Djokovic mimicked Shelton’s phone-call celebration, and then hung up, after sealing his victory.

Quote of the day

Stat of the day

Brit watch

That three-peat feeling for Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram! 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/B5SNIU6wdH — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2023

Britain’s Joe Salisbury made US Open history alongside American partner Rajeev Ram with victory in the men’s doubles final.

Salisbury, 31, and 39-year-old Ram became the first team to win the Flushing Meadows title three years in a row in the Open era by beating India’s Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden of Australia 2-6 6-3 6-4.

It was a fourth grand slam crown for the duo,

Alfie Hewett is through to the final of the wheelchair singles as he looks to win a fourth title.

The 25-year-old dropped just one game in beating Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez.

He will face doubles partner Gordon Reid on Sunday after the Scot beat French veteran Stephane Houdet 6-0 6-3.

Fallen seed

Another incredible Grand Slam performance, Carlos! pic.twitter.com/Oqjt115ZQ6 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023

Carlos Alcaraz (1).

Who’s up next?

SATURDAY IS SET. pic.twitter.com/I2cZBvJ1Ma — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2023

It’s women’s final day and we will have a new champion as American hope Coco Gauff, the 19-year-old sixth seed, takes on incoming world number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.