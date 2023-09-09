On this day in 2010: John Toshack quits as Wales manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2010: John Toshack quits as Wales manager

By Press Association
John Toshack during a Wales training session (Nick Potts/PA)
John Toshack quit as Wales manager on this day in 2010.

The former Real Madrid boss had been in charge of the national team for six years but resigned following talks with the Welsh FA.

A 1-0 defeat in Montenegro was his final match as Wales opened their Euro 2012 qualifying campaign in disappointing style.

He had hoped to continue for games against Switzerland and Bulgaria but the loss to Montenegro saw him leave immediately.

“I thought after three matches of this group we would review everything,” Toshack said at the time.

Soccer – International Friendly – Wales v Sweden – Wales Training – Liberty Stadium
Toshack gave debuts to several future Wales stars. (Nick Potts/PA)

“Even after the disappointment of the game in Montenegro that was still the way I felt. But we have come to the agreement that this might be better for everyone concerned.”

He oversaw three disappointing qualification campaigns but gave debuts to Joe Allen, Gareth Bale, Ashley Williams and Aaron Ramsey, laying the foundations for Wales’ run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

He went on to manage Macedonia, Azerbaijani side Khazar Lankaran, Wydad Casablanca and Tractor in Iran in 2018.

Toshack, who won 40 caps for Wales and also briefly managed the team in 1994, has been out of management for five years.