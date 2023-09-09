On this day in 2010: John Toshack quits as Wales manager

John Toshack quit as Wales manager on this day in 2010.

The former Real Madrid boss had been in charge of the national team for six years but resigned following talks with the Welsh FA.

A 1-0 defeat in Montenegro was his final match as Wales opened their Euro 2012 qualifying campaign in disappointing style.

He had hoped to continue for games against Switzerland and Bulgaria but the loss to Montenegro saw him leave immediately.

“I thought after three matches of this group we would review everything,” Toshack said at the time.

Toshack gave debuts to several future Wales stars. (Nick Potts/PA)

“Even after the disappointment of the game in Montenegro that was still the way I felt. But we have come to the agreement that this might be better for everyone concerned.”

He oversaw three disappointing qualification campaigns but gave debuts to Joe Allen, Gareth Bale, Ashley Williams and Aaron Ramsey, laying the foundations for Wales’ run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

He went on to manage Macedonia, Azerbaijani side Khazar Lankaran, Wydad Casablanca and Tractor in Iran in 2018.

Toshack, who won 40 caps for Wales and also briefly managed the team in 1994, has been out of management for five years.