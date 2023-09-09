Ryan Porteous remains grounded despite Scotland moving closer to Euro 2024 place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Porteous remains grounded despite Scotland moving closer to Euro 2024 place

By Press Association
Ryan Porteous insists Scotland still have work to do (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ryan Porteous believes the Tartan Army have every right to be excited about Scotland’s Euro 2024 prospects but insists the squad must remain focused.

The 24-year-old Watford centre-back scored his first international goal in the assured 3-0 win over Cyprus in Larnaca on Friday night as Steve Clarke’s side made it five Group A qualifying wins from their first five fixtures.

The close-range strike was sandwiched in between Scott McTominay’s sixth goal in five games and a delightful finish from midfielder John McGinn – his 17th for Scotland – with the several thousand travelling fans singing about reaching Germany next summer.

Scotland take on England in a special 150th anniversary heritage match at Hampden Park on Tuesday night and if Norway and Georgia draw their qualifier in Oslo the same evening then the Scots will have reached their second successive European Championship – with games against Spain, Georgia and Norway still to come to finish the job if required.

Porteous said: “We have always been dreaming about getting there, from before the games started.

“The fans have every right to be excited. There’s probably been a lot of times before with Scotland teams when they’ve not been.

“They can look forward and get carried away but we as a group have to stay level-headed because we have a big game on Tuesday and a lot of big games coming up.”

Clarke insisted his favourite moment of the night at the AEK Arena was when Porteous threw himself in stoppage time to block a Cyprus shot and keep a clean sheet.

The former Hibernian defender was also pleased with keeping the home side out but enjoyed his first goal in dark blue.

“The manager said my tackle was better than my goal,” he said.

“It was a dream come true to get my goal.

Ryan Porteous
“It fell to me nicely and I have seen them missed a lot of time but luckily enough it went in. I wasn’t going to miss that opportunity for my first Scotland goal. It was a brilliant feeling.

“I should probably have got one against Georgia with my header.

“Austin McPhee (coach) was at me to get one against Cyprus and luckily enough I did.

“The manager was on at us at half-time to keep a clean sheet.

“He said that was most important thing, that’s what he wanted because you win the game after that.

“It is a great group to be involved in and long may it continue.”

McGinn believes the victory was “a huge three points” for Scotland but he also urged caution.

He said: “It is hard to keep a lid on it but we are going to have to. Mathematically we are not there yet.

John McGinn
“Obviously there’s a game on Tuesday which could decide whether they qualify or not.

“And then if Norway or Georgia win then we go to Spain (in the next qualifier) so as much as we are extremely excited, we’ve put ourselves in a great position, we are not quite there yet.

“We are so, so close, but we are not there yet.”