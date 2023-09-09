Darcy Graham eyes World Cup tries as he and Duhan van der Merwe chase record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Darcy Graham eyes World Cup tries as he and Duhan van der Merwe chase record

By Press Association
Darcy Graham is fit and ready to face South Africa (Jane Barlow/PA)
Darcy Graham is fit and ready to face South Africa (Jane Barlow/PA)

Fully-fit Darcy Graham declared that he and Duhan van der Merwe are intent on filling their boots at the World Cup as they chase down Scotland’s all-time try record.

The free-scoring Edinburgh pair have developed into two of the most dangerous wings in world rugby and are aiming to showcase their finishing ability on the biggest stage of all in France, with the formidable South Africans first up in Marseille on Sunday evening.

The recently-retired Stuart Hogg currently holds the Scottish record with 27 but Van Der Merwe has got himself up to joint-fifth with Tommy Seymour after scoring three in his last two matches to take his tally to 20, while Graham is sixth with 19 after scoring seven tries in his last four international outings.

“Yes, definitely,” said Graham when asked if he sees the World Cup as a good chance to get closer to top spot. “Obviously Hoggy’s got it and me and Duhan are hunting him down.

“We’re both pretty confident we’re going to break it, it’s just about who’s going to do it first. We’re having a wee competition between ourselves.

“I’ve played with Duhan for a while now and when he scores I’m chuffed to bits for him but we’re hunting the record down.”

Darcy Graham
Darcy Graham and his Scotland colleagues got a feel for Stade Velodrome on Friday (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Scots have one of the most rampant attacks in the world at present, and the talismanic Graham believes his impressive scoring record – and that of his fellow backs – is down to the way the team have been functioning.

“We’ve improved massively over the last two years as a Scotland team and everybody knows their jobs,” said the wing, speaking at a press conference in Aix-en-Provence, just north of Marseille, on the eve of the Springboks showdown.

“You look at me, Kyle (Steyn, who has three tries in his last two games) and Duhan, we’re all scoring. We’ve scored tries every game this season.

“But that’s our jobs, we’ve got to take our chances. We might only get a couple against South Africa and we’ve got to take them.

“That’s what we’re there to do, to finish off those tries out wide and I think there will be a huge opportunity tomorrow for us to do that.”

Graham missed the entire Six Nations earlier this year with a knee injury sustained in December and there was mild concern about his fitness for the South Africa game when he withdrew from the team to face Georgia in the last warm-up match two weeks ago.

However, any fears were eased when the 26-year-old – who has played for Scotland only twice since November – came through the first two training sessions in Nice this week and was named in the starting XV on Thursday.

“I’m ready just to get stuck in and get going,” said Graham. “I got over that niggle reasonably quick. I think I could probably have played that Georgia game but it was better saving myself.

“With the bigger picture, I was happy to sit that one out and get myself ready for this game.

“We’ve had a good training week this week and the boys are excited to get out on the pitch.

“You don’t get any bigger stage than the World Cup and especially playing against the world champions, it doesn’t get any more special.

“We’ve been ready for the last couple of days. All the work’s done. It’s all about turning up on the day and performing.”