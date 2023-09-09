Ten-man Halifax battle back to earn a point against Southend By Press Association September 9 2023, 2.50pm Share Ten-man Halifax battle back to earn a point against Southend Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4712860/ten-man-halifax-battle-back-to-earn-a-point-against-southend/ Copy Link Chris Millington’s Halifax equalised against Southend through Adam Senior’s 74th-minute finish (Rhianna Chadwick/PA) Ten-man Halifax fought back to secure a point in a 1-1 draw with Southend at the Shay. The hosts fell behind seven minutes into the second half when Jack Bridge passed to Wesley Fonguck, who struck into the corner of the net. And Chris Millington’s side were reduced to 10 men moments later, with Luke Summerfield receiving his marching orders in the 56th minute. But the Shaymen went on to equalise with 16 minutes of normal time remaining as Adam Senior connected with a low ball across the box to finish.