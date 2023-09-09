Marcus Dinanga at the double as Gateshead hit Eastleigh for six

Marcus Dinanga scored twice as Gateshead thrashed Eastleigh 6-0 in their Vanarama National League match at Silverlake Stadium.

The visitors, making a 640-mile round trip from Tyneside, took the lead in the 17th minute when captain Greg Olley drilled a low shot past Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell.

Dinanga soon doubled Gateshead’s advantage after latching onto Olley’s pass in the 25th minute and Jordan Hunter added a third six minutes before the break.

Dinanga got his second in stoppage time at the end of the first half after breaking onto a pass from Stephen Wearne, who curled home Gateshead’s fifth goal from the edge of the area in the 66th minute.

Substitute Billy Chadwick completed the route with 14 minutes left, scoring his first goal for the Heed since arriving on loan from Stockport.