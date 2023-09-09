Stockport fight back to beat AFC Wimbledon

Will Collar struck the winner with his first goal of the season as Stockport came from behind to defeat AFC Wimbledon 2-1, ending the hosts’ unbeaten start in Sky Bet League Two.

It was only the Hatters’ second win in seven games in the campaign, as they indicated the hangover from losing last year’s play-off final may finally be wearing off.

Wimbledon broke through after 32 minutes when Josh Davison managed to escape his marker to touch in James Tilley’s corner and open his account for the season.

A superb break by Isaac Olaofe led to an equaliser for Stockport five minutes after the restart as he rolled the ball into the path of Louie Barry, who finished crisply into the bottom corner.

The Hatters then completed the turnaround in the 62nd minute when Barry got in behind down the left before his cut-back was finished into the top corner by Collar.

Tilley almost rescued a point for the Dons in the ninth minute of stoppage time but could only shoot into the side netting from Omar Bugiel’s set-up.