Kyle Cameron equaliser earns Notts County point at MK Dons

By Press Association
Kyle Cameron celebrates Notts County’s equaliser (Joe Giddens/PA).
Kyle Cameron’s excellent equaliser maintained Notts County’s unbeaten start to the season in an entertaining 1-1 draw at MK Dons.

The top two in League Two at kick-off shared the spoils at Stadium MK after Cameron cancelled out Daniel Harvie’s opener.

The opening half-hour saw few opportunities beyond a saved Jonathan Leko effort for the hosts, but more chances came as the half continued, with the closest seeing County’s Macaulay Langstaff clearing the bar from close range.

Within a minute of the restart, the Dons went in front.

Harvie picked up Ethan Robson’s pass, ran a long way down the left flank to the area and drilled a strike past Aidan Stone.

County were on level terms after 67 minutes, with Cameron powering a low effort into the corner just moments after he had seen a strike deflected wide.

Dons keeper Craig MacGillivray then made a great stop to deny Langstaff in added time before Dons substitute Ellis Harrison failed to keep his own shot down as the points were shared.