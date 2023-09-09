Courtney Baker-Richardson bags brace as Crewe fight back to beat Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Courtney Baker-Richardson bags brace as Crewe fight back to beat Forest Green

By Press Association
Courtney Baker-Richardson scored a brace for Crewe (Simon Galloway/PA)
Courtney Baker-Richardson scored a brace for Crewe (Simon Galloway/PA)

Crewe made it back-to-back League Two wins with a convincing 4-1 comeback victory away to Forest Green.

Goals from Chris Long, Elliot Nevitt and an eight-minute brace from Courtney Baker-Richardson saw the Railwaymen clinch all three points in a fine second-half display.

Reece Brown opened the scoring for Forest Green but the visitors turned on the style after the break to record a comfortable win.

Reece Welch was denied at point-black range following a corner but Brown took full advantage as he slammed home the loose ball after 35 minutes.

Rovers failed to deal with a bouncing ball and Long capitalised as he drove into the area and slid under goalkeeper Luke Daniels to level matters.

Baker-Richardson then powered home a Joel Tabiner corner directed towards the near post just after the hour mark as Crewe took the lead.

Baker-Richardson added a third as he hammered home a right-footed effort from the edge of the area after Rovers failed to clear after 69 minutes.

While Long drove to the byline and delivered a low cross for substitute Nevitt to tap home a fourth for the rampant visitors.