Adam Campbell bags brace as Crawley return to winning ways against Newport

By Press Association
Adam Campbell bagged a brace as Crawley beat Newport (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Adam Campbell bagged a brace as Crawley beat Newport (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Adam Campbell scored a fine brace as Crawley eased to their first League Two win in four games with a convincing 4-1 home victory over Newport.

Omar Bogle cancelled out an early Nick Tsaroulla strike for the Exiles but the Reds took control after the break on a swelteringly hot day in West Sussex, with Ben Gladwin adding the fourth.

Crawley made the perfect start with Tsaroulla bursting through after a pass by Liam Kelly to drill the opener under goalkeeper Nick Townsend after only five minutes.

Newport hit back to equalise in impressive fashion with striker Bogle firing in a left-foot shot on the turn from the edge of the area in the 10th minute.

Crawley re-took the lead nine minutes after the break, Campbell lashing in a low shot after Danilo Orsi had a goal-bound effort blocked.

Former Gateshead striker Campbell struck again to make it 3-1, curling a beauty into the top corner after Tsaroulla’s assist on 67 minutes.

Bogle had the ball in the net again for Newport but he was clearly offside before Gladwin rifled home from 25 yards in the 79th minute to cap a comfortable win.