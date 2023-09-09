Walsall claim comeback win at sorry Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Walsall claim comeback win at sorry Salford

By Press Association
Freddie Draper (right) equalised for Walsall (Nigel French/PA)

Walsall came from behind to secure an impressive 2-1 League Two victory at stuttering Salford.

Mat Sadler’s improving visitors deserved their second-straight win as they extended their unbeaten league run to four matches, while the Ammies have now lost four of their last five league games.

Salford went ahead after 15 minutes when Matt Smith bundled the ball home from close range following Luke Bolton’s angled cross into the box.

The hosts came close to a second when debutant Declan John fired in a volley which was blocked by a defender.

Walsall’s first decent opportunity came after 35 minutes, but Isaac Hutchinson struck a 20-yard free-kick disappointingly over the top.

Seconds before the interval, Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans produced a superb fingertip save to deny Stevie Mallan.

Walsall levelled just before the hour mark when Freddie Draper rose to meet Oisin McEntee’s cross before powering home an unstoppable header.

The visitors then notched a second with 15 minutes left.

Draper’s initial strike was beaten away by goalkeeper Alex Cairns, but McEntee was perfectly placed to ram home the rebound.

Evans saved superbly from substitute Marcus Dackers and Bolton late on but Walsall hung on.