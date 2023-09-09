Tahvon Campbell nets second-half brace as Wealdstone edge Ebbsfleet

A second-half brace from Tahvon Campbell inspired Wealdstone to a 2-1 victory over Ebbsfleet in the Vanarama National League.

Stones had won only twice prior to Saturday’s fixture but responded well to Josh Wright’s 66th-minute leveller for the visitors to clinch all three points at Grosvenor Vale.

Sweltering heat in England meant drinks breaks occurred and – despite the high temperatures – there were chances aplenty during the first 45 minutes in London, but it remained goalless until Campbell broke the deadlock in the 64th minute.

Former Millwall and Charlton midfielder Wright immediately levelled for Ebbsfleet, but Campbell had the final say on proceedings when he was fouled in the area by Chris Solly.

Solly received his marching orders and Rochdale loanee Campbell slotted home the resulting penalty from 12 yards to earn Wealdstone an impressive victory.

The hosts were also down to 10 men at the death as Micah Obiero was shown a second yellow card for a bad foul.