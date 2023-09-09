Barnet stay top of National League after comfortable win over Altrincham

Barnet remained top of the Vanarama National League following a routine 3-0 victory over Altrincham.

Danny Collinge headed home a corner to put the Bees ahead after 10 minutes.

Laurie Walker then made a superb diving save to prevent an equaliser from Ollie Crankshaw.

Harry Pritchard saw his 32nd-minute penalty saved by Ethan Ross before Dale Gorman was inches away from doubling the advantage when his shot came back off the crossbar.

Zak Brunt did double the lead with 67 minutes gone when he curled home from the edge of the box and Nicke Kabamba wrapped it up three minutes into stoppage time.