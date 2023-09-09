Michael Flynn hails Swindon’s battling qualities after win over Sutton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Michael Flynn hails Swindon’s battling qualities after win over Sutton

By Press Association
Michael Flynn’s side beat Sutton (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Michael Flynn said his Swindon team showed real character to hold on to claim all three points against Sutton with a thrilling 5-3 win.

Jake Young bagged a first-half brace as the Robins stormed into an early 3-0 lead only for Sutton to come fighting back.

Swindon boss Flynn said: “I take enjoyment with the way we played, for the boys to do it in that heat, even if there was a lull after they scored.

“We allowed them to get back into the game, which I didn’t like, but at least they had the character to come back out in the second half and pick up and go again.

“At times in that second half we were blistering, if you will pardon the pun.

“I don’t play kamikaze football, I play educated football, and I wanted us to be patient and not fall into their trap.

“I was still disappointed with the goal we conceded, and we should have had two stonewall penalties.

“That was important as they went down the other end and scored, but some of the football we played was absolutely superb.”

League Two Player of the Month Young scored after five minutes when he drove into space and tucked his shot in at the near post.

Swindon had their second inside 20 minutes when Dan Kemp picked up a loose ball in the area and set up Jake Cain to curl into the corner of the net, before Young got his second capitalising on some comical defending

Sutton managed to pull one back before the break as Craig Clay dispatched from the top of the box, before Ben Goodliffe turned home a long throw.

Kemp seemed to have won it for Swindon in the second half as he scooped a shot over Jack Rose and in off the bar.

Harry Smith made it a nervy finish when he was given space at the far post and turned the ball home, but Rushian Hepburn-Murphy scored a marvellous individual goal to seal the points for Swindon.

Sutton assistant manager Jason Goodliffe said: “I am obviously really disappointed with the start, 3-0 down after 20 minutes is exactly what you don’t want away from home.

“To be fair to the lads, we showed a real good attitude and a good character to come back into the game.

“And at 3-2, I felt that we had a penalty that was not given in our favour when (Josh) Coley went through and we were still fighting throughout the second half.

“Obviously, they got the fourth goal which went against us and then even when we were still fighting we got ourselves back in it at 4-3 and it was very much end-to-end stuff. Unfortunately we’ve come out on the wrong end of the 5-3 defeat.

“But unfortunately you can’t start games like we did and be 3-0 down.”