Nigel Clough hails ‘incredible’ Aaron Lewis goal in win over Accrington

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough hailed an incredible 40-yard volley from Aaron Lewis as Mansfield maintained their unbeaten start to the League Two campaign with a 3-0 win over Accrington.

Lewis got the ball straight from goalkeeper Toby Savin’s clearance on 75 minutes and hit it first time into the far corner of the net to complete the scoring as the Stags moved up to third place in the league.

Mansfield opened the scoring after 29 minutes when James Gale’s ball into the box was chested down by Davis Keillor-Dunn and his superb overhead kick found the top of the net.

It was two on 36 minutes when Keillor-Dunn turned provider, his low cross was fired home by George Maris from eight yards.

Stanley forced a couple of saves from Christy Pym but the Stags looked more likely to add to their tally.

“It was an incredible goal,” said Clough. “We were right behind it. We had thought about giving him a rollicking for not taking a touch but it was one of them where we could see it was on target but we didn’t know whether it would go just over or dip in time.

“It was one of those where everything stopped in the stadium, everyone froze, as it seemed to take its time to hit the back of the net. It was incredible in any football match, never mind at this level.

“They were all quality goals. Aaron was the stand-out one but Davis has got a goal and an assist and it was an excellent finish for the first.

“George’s was a good finish and while the other two goals were quality, I think the build-up to the second one was the best in terms of a team goal.

“The clean sheet is also important and, while it’s a brilliant result, there were aspects of the performance we can improve on.”

Stanley boss John Coleman had no complaints about the result.

He said: “Mansfield were better than us on the day. There wasn’t much in the shots on target but once they got the first goal they upped their game and I can have no complaints.

“You can’t fault our lads for effort, they gave everything, but they were just misguided at times and we were architects of our own downfall. We have to take responsibility for our own mistakes.

“We have got to focus on where we can improve. We didn’t deal with the body blow of conceding the first goal, we were opened up too easily for the second and we gifted them the third, although it was a great finish by their lad.

“We weren’t that bad as, apart from the goals, our goalkeeper only had one other save to make and I was disappointed we did not score, we had chances.

“Sometimes teams are just better than you.”