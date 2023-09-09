Nigel Clough hails ‘incredible’ Aaron Lewis goal in win over Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Nigel Clough hails ‘incredible’ Aaron Lewis goal in win over Accrington

By Press Association
Aaron Lewis scored the third Mansfield goal (Richard Sellers/PA)
Aaron Lewis scored the third Mansfield goal (Richard Sellers/PA)

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough hailed an incredible 40-yard volley from Aaron Lewis as Mansfield maintained their unbeaten start to the League Two campaign with a 3-0 win over Accrington.

Lewis got the ball straight from goalkeeper Toby Savin’s clearance on 75 minutes and hit it first time into the far corner of the net to complete the scoring as the Stags moved up to third place in the league.

Mansfield opened the scoring after 29 minutes when James Gale’s ball into the box was chested down by Davis Keillor-Dunn and his superb overhead kick found the top of the net.

It was two on 36 minutes when Keillor-Dunn turned provider, his low cross was fired home by George Maris from eight yards.

Stanley forced a couple of saves from Christy Pym but the Stags looked more likely to add to their tally.

“It was an incredible goal,” said Clough. “We were right behind it. We had thought about giving him a rollicking for not taking a touch but it was one of them where we could see it was on target but we didn’t know whether it would go just over or dip in time.

“It was one of those where everything stopped in the stadium, everyone froze, as it seemed to take its time to hit the back of the net. It was incredible in any football match, never mind at this level.

“They were all quality goals. Aaron was the stand-out one but Davis has got a goal and an assist and it was an excellent finish for the first.

“George’s was a good finish and while the other two goals were quality, I think the build-up to the second one was the best in terms of a team goal.

“The clean sheet is also important and, while it’s a brilliant result, there were aspects of the performance we can improve on.”

Stanley boss John Coleman had no complaints about the result.

He said: “Mansfield were better than us on the day. There wasn’t much in the shots on target but once they got the first goal they upped their game and I can have no complaints.

“You can’t fault our lads for effort, they gave everything, but they were just misguided at times and we were architects of our own downfall. We have to take responsibility for our own mistakes.

“We have got to focus on where we can improve. We didn’t deal with the body blow of conceding the first goal, we were opened up too easily for the second and we gifted them the third, although it was a great finish by their lad.

“We weren’t that bad as, apart from the goals, our goalkeeper only had one other save to make and I was disappointed we did not score, we had chances.

“Sometimes teams are just better than you.”