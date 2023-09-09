Mat Sadler praises ‘monumental’ effort as Walsall edge comeback win at Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mat Sadler praises ‘monumental’ effort as Walsall edge comeback win at Salford

By Press Association
Mat Sadler’s Walsall edged victory at Salford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mat Sadler’s Walsall edged victory at Salford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Delighted Walsall boss Mat Sadler praised a “monumental” effort from his team after they came from behind at half-time to triumph with a 2-1 League Two victory at Salford.

The Saddlers were victorious in a true game of two halves at the Peninsula Stadium.

Sadler, whose team are now unbeaten in four league matches, said: “We should have done better in that first half, there were times when I felt quite insecure.

“It was proving really tough for the two front lads, but credit to the group for the way they rallied in the second half.

“They were resilient, while also being aware that we would have been in real trouble had we conceded a second goal.

“We just ran over the opposition at times in that second half and across the field there were some monumental performances.”

In energy-sapping conditions at the Peninsula Stadium, Salford bossed the first period and led at the interval.

Matt Smith struck when he bundled home Luke Bolton’s angled cross.

The Saddlers responded superbly after the break, though, with Freddie Draper levelling with a header, before Oisin McEntee lashed in a rebound to win the game.

Sadler added: “We’re still a learning team don’t forget.

“We’ve got a really-talented squad full of young players and we can continue to make good progress this season.”

Meanwhile, Sadler went on to salute goalkeeper Owen Evans, who saved his team at least twice in the late stages.

“We know all about Owen, he just does what he does,” added Sadler.

“He showed exactly why I wanted to sign him.

“On days like this, you can see why I think he’s one of the best keepers in this division.”

The result proved to be another blow for Salford boss Neil Wood, whose team have now lost four of their last five League Two games.

Wood said: “There’s no reason to panic, we’re only seven games into the season.

“We know what it’s all about at both ends of the table and it’s a long season.

“We’ve just got to get through these moments and we will, it’ll come.

“We should have been 3-0 up by half-time, minimum.

“In the end, we’ve paid the price for some of our defending in the second half.

“Poor decisions have cost us again, we’ve conceded two more poor goals.

“We’re on a steep learning curve at the moment and one thing we need to learn is to finish teams off when we’re in front and on top.

“It’s just very frustrating. We had chances late in the game, but we should be testing their goalkeeper much more.

“It’s a big positive that we’re creating chances of course, but we have to improve defensively.”