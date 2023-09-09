Mat Sadler praises ‘monumental’ effort as Walsall edge comeback win at Salford

Delighted Walsall boss Mat Sadler praised a “monumental” effort from his team after they came from behind at half-time to triumph with a 2-1 League Two victory at Salford.

The Saddlers were victorious in a true game of two halves at the Peninsula Stadium.

Sadler, whose team are now unbeaten in four league matches, said: “We should have done better in that first half, there were times when I felt quite insecure.

“It was proving really tough for the two front lads, but credit to the group for the way they rallied in the second half.

“They were resilient, while also being aware that we would have been in real trouble had we conceded a second goal.

“We just ran over the opposition at times in that second half and across the field there were some monumental performances.”

In energy-sapping conditions at the Peninsula Stadium, Salford bossed the first period and led at the interval.

Matt Smith struck when he bundled home Luke Bolton’s angled cross.

The Saddlers responded superbly after the break, though, with Freddie Draper levelling with a header, before Oisin McEntee lashed in a rebound to win the game.

Sadler added: “We’re still a learning team don’t forget.

“We’ve got a really-talented squad full of young players and we can continue to make good progress this season.”

Meanwhile, Sadler went on to salute goalkeeper Owen Evans, who saved his team at least twice in the late stages.

“We know all about Owen, he just does what he does,” added Sadler.

“He showed exactly why I wanted to sign him.

“On days like this, you can see why I think he’s one of the best keepers in this division.”

The result proved to be another blow for Salford boss Neil Wood, whose team have now lost four of their last five League Two games.

Wood said: “There’s no reason to panic, we’re only seven games into the season.

“We know what it’s all about at both ends of the table and it’s a long season.

“We’ve just got to get through these moments and we will, it’ll come.

“We should have been 3-0 up by half-time, minimum.

“In the end, we’ve paid the price for some of our defending in the second half.

“Poor decisions have cost us again, we’ve conceded two more poor goals.

“We’re on a steep learning curve at the moment and one thing we need to learn is to finish teams off when we’re in front and on top.

“It’s just very frustrating. We had chances late in the game, but we should be testing their goalkeeper much more.

“It’s a big positive that we’re creating chances of course, but we have to improve defensively.”