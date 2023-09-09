Neil Harris hails ‘Gillingham spirit’ after last-gasp win over Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Neil Harris hails ‘Gillingham spirit’ after last-gasp win over Harrogate

By Press Association
Neil Harris saw his Gillingham side snatch a late win (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).
Neil Harris saw his Gillingham side snatch a late win (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).

Gillingham manager Neil Harris hailed his side’s fighting spirit as they returned to winning ways with a last-gasp victory over Harrogate.

The Gills looked set to chalk up a third successive game without a win in the league as chances came and went and their momentum was punctured by a long delay due to an injury to Town’s Sam Folarin.

But Shaun Williams struck deep into 16 minutes of added time at the end of the second half, firing home a rebound to send Harris’ side top of the table after 10 games.

“​​Huge credit to the whole group,” said Harris. “We were solid throughout and we looked reliable.

“That’s seven wins in 10 games now, we’re doing enough and I have to be pleased with that.

“Despite not being at our best and making some poor decisions, we still dominated the game and we got our reward late on.

“We knew we faced a really tough task today. Harrogate are a League Two side now and they’ve got good experience at this level.

“They have a defensive mindset and we know they are capable of standing strong.

“As we have found out this last couple of weeks, if you are not at your best, League Two can be a very difficult league.

“You always have to be at your best to get a result. We certainly cannot afford to have any dips this season. If you are half a yard off, you will be punished at this level, so we need our Gillingham spirit.”

Town first threatened just before half-time when Kayne Ramsey lashed an effort clear of the crossbar.

They grew into the game and George Thomson was only denied by a smart save from Gillingham goalkeeper Jake Turner, but Folarin’s nasty-looking injury seemed to rock their confidence.

“It’s a real blow to have lost the game so late like that,” said Harrogate boss Simon Weaver. “I feel for the lads because they had given it everything.

“Gillingham are a really strong side, especially here, and it was looking like we were going to leave with a really good point.

“It just goes to show, though, that you can’t switch off for a second.

“Of course we always aim to win every game, but we have also got to get the balance right.

“We want anyone who watches us to go away knowing that it was a full-blooded, entertaining game, and we had played a part in that.

“Hopefully we can get a positive result next time out, we can build on momentum and the fans can expect a passionate performance from my lads.”