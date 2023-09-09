Neil Harris hails ‘Gillingham spirit’ after last-gasp win over Harrogate

Gillingham manager Neil Harris hailed his side’s fighting spirit as they returned to winning ways with a last-gasp victory over Harrogate.

The Gills looked set to chalk up a third successive game without a win in the league as chances came and went and their momentum was punctured by a long delay due to an injury to Town’s Sam Folarin.

But Shaun Williams struck deep into 16 minutes of added time at the end of the second half, firing home a rebound to send Harris’ side top of the table after 10 games.

“​​Huge credit to the whole group,” said Harris. “We were solid throughout and we looked reliable.

“That’s seven wins in 10 games now, we’re doing enough and I have to be pleased with that.

“Despite not being at our best and making some poor decisions, we still dominated the game and we got our reward late on.

“We knew we faced a really tough task today. Harrogate are a League Two side now and they’ve got good experience at this level.

“They have a defensive mindset and we know they are capable of standing strong.

“As we have found out this last couple of weeks, if you are not at your best, League Two can be a very difficult league.

“You always have to be at your best to get a result. We certainly cannot afford to have any dips this season. If you are half a yard off, you will be punished at this level, so we need our Gillingham spirit.”

Town first threatened just before half-time when Kayne Ramsey lashed an effort clear of the crossbar.

They grew into the game and George Thomson was only denied by a smart save from Gillingham goalkeeper Jake Turner, but Folarin’s nasty-looking injury seemed to rock their confidence.

“It’s a real blow to have lost the game so late like that,” said Harrogate boss Simon Weaver. “I feel for the lads because they had given it everything.

“Gillingham are a really strong side, especially here, and it was looking like we were going to leave with a really good point.

“It just goes to show, though, that you can’t switch off for a second.

“Of course we always aim to win every game, but we have also got to get the balance right.

“We want anyone who watches us to go away knowing that it was a full-blooded, entertaining game, and we had played a part in that.

“Hopefully we can get a positive result next time out, we can build on momentum and the fans can expect a passionate performance from my lads.”