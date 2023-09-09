Virgil van Dijk: Punishment for Newcastle red card ‘a hard and expensive lesson’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Virgil van Dijk: Punishment for Newcastle red card ‘a hard and expensive lesson’

By Press Association
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk (left) received an additional ban and a £100,000 fine for his sending-off at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk (left) received an additional ban and a £100,000 fine for his sending-off at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Virgil van Dijk has revealed he has learned “a hard and expensive lesson” after receiving an extended ban and a £100,000 fine following his dismissal at Newcastle.

The 32-year-old Liverpool defender was this week hit with the punishment after admitting a Football Association charge of acting in an improper manner and using insulting words to a match official after calling referee John Brooks’ decision to send him off for a challenge on Alexander Isak “a f****** joke”.

Van Dijk, who initially refused to leave the pitch at St James’ Park during last month’s Premier League game, said: “It has been a hard and expensive lesson. I can’t really say more about it. I have accepted it and I am happy that there is an end to it.

“I have been punished for it and I don’t think I have been set as an example. Hopefully the money goes to the right people. A good cause is always better.”

Van Dijk sat out last Sunday’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa but will also miss Saturday’s trip to Wolves as a result of his additional one-match suspension.

His comments came as he appeared at the Netherlands’ pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

The game is a must-win affair for Ireland, who trail the Dutch by three points having played a game more, and their hopes of emerging from Group B were dealt a fresh blow this week when 18-year-old striker Evan Ferguson was ruled out of the games against France and the Netherlands by a knee injury just days after scoring a hat-trick against Newcastle.

Evan Ferguson
Brighton’s Evan Ferguson misses out due to injury (Steven Paston/PA).

Asked about the teenager’s absence, Van Dijk said: “If you score a hat-trick just before the international break, then he was definitely going to be in a good shape and full of confidence.

“He looks like he’s a promising striker for Ireland for now and the future, and that’s definitely a big blow for them. But whoever is going to play tomorrow for them, we have to be ready to fight

“I know at home with their fans and their position and the situation that they are in, they will do everything in their power to hopefully make it difficult for us, but we have to be ready and I will be ready.”

Dutch manager Ronald Koeman, who has a doubt over Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, has history with Ireland, having played against them in narrow wins at the 1988 European Championships and the 1994 World Cup finals and a 1-1 draw at Italia ’90, although he admits times have changed since.

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman
Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman (Tim Goode/PA).

Koeman said: “At that time, they were really strong with good strikers – (John) Aldridge, (Frank) Stapleton, I think – and the coach was famous, Jack Charlton.

“That has changed, of course. They have now more younger players – they need time – they don’t have a lot I heard of Irish players playing in the Premier League and that makes it really difficult for the coach.”

However, he added: “Ireland may have its last chance tomorrow. They play with great enthusiasm despite having inferior players. That doesn’t mean it’s easier.”