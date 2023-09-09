Lee Bell full of praise as Crewe claim comeback win to defeat Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lee Bell full of praise as Crewe claim comeback win to defeat Forest Green

By Press Association
Lee Bell’s Crewe claimed a comeback win at Forest Green (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Lee Bell’s Crewe claimed a comeback win at Forest Green (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Manager Lee Bell was full of praise as Crewe recorded successive League Two wins as they fought from a goal down to clinch a convincing 4-1 away victory over Forest Green.

Goals from Chris Long, Elliot Nevitt and a double from Courtney Baker-Richardson saw the Railwaymen take home all three points from a fine second-half display.

Reece Brown opened the scoring for Forest Green but Alex turned on the style after the break to record a comfortable win.

Bell said: “Our away form over 18 months has been horrific and it’s something we’ve looked at.

“It’s back-to-back wins so I can’t praise the players enough. A really good afternoon so I’ll enjoy it tonight.”

A neat one-two between Troy Deeney and Kyle McAllister saw the latter cross low for Matty Taylor who squandered a golden opportunity early on.

Aaron Rowe’s pinpoint cross found Courtney Baker-Richardson unmarked six yards out but his header crashed against the crossbar before the forward man fired over the rebound.

Reece Welch was denied at point-black range following a corner but Brown took full advantage as he slammed home the loose ball after 35 minutes.

Baker-Richardson powered home a Joel Tabiner corner directed towards the near post, just past the hour mark.

Crewe’s number nine added a third – eight minutes later – as he hammered home a right-footed effort from the edge of the area after Rovers failed to clear.

Long drove to the byline and delivered a low cross for substitute Nevitt to tap home a fourth for the rampant visitors.

Bell added: “The scoreline flattered them going into half-time. We could’ve had two or three goals.

“They took the messages at half-time. We moved a couple of things around so all the credit should go to the players and the staff today.

“It’s really pleasing that they’re getting the opportunities more freely this season. The forwards don’t just score goals, they work hard without the ball.

“I don’t think they could handle Courtney (Baker-Richardson) in the air and (Elliot) Nevitt came on and they couldn’t handle him either.

“These results won’t come if they aren’t willing to work hard during the week and try to emulate that performance again.”

Frustrated Forest Green boss David Horseman said: “Our fans don’t deserve anything like what they witnessed today.

“The manner of the goals we conceded were extremely poor and we really lacked quality today. We’ve made strides but today is a big reality check for sure.

“It’s probably now the time you’re thinking that you can see what happened last season. There is an underlying soft culture, you can see the goal, it’s our fault then suddenly we fold completely.”