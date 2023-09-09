Arsenal confirm Nicolas Pepe departure as forward joins Trabzonspor

Arsenal have confirmed the departure of former club record signing Nicolas Pepe.

The Gunners paid £72million to sign the forward from Lille in 2019 but he made only 43 Premier League starts and Arsenal have now agreed to terminate Pepe’s contract with a year remaining.

The Ivory Coast international, who spent last season on loan at Nice, has already secured a move to Turkey, signing for Trabzonspor.

Arsenal said in a statement on arsenal.com: “We can confirm that Nicolas Pepe is leaving the club. We have agreed with Nicolas to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

“Everyone at Arsenal thanks Nicolas for his contribution during his time with us and wish him well for the future.”

Pepe never found his feet at the Emirates Stadium and became an increasingly peripheral presence, starting his last Premier League game for the Gunners back in October 2021.