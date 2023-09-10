Mo Farah signs off glittering career with fourth-place finish in Great North Run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mo Farah signs off glittering career with fourth-place finish in Great North Run

By Press Association
Sir Mo Farah acknowledges the crowds after completing the final race of his career in the Great North Run (Richard Sellers/PA).
Sir Mo Farah acknowledges the crowds after completing the final race of his career in the Great North Run (Richard Sellers/PA).

Sir Mo Farah has completed the final race of his glittering career with a fourth-placed finish in the Great North Run.

The four-time Olympic champion announced he would be ending his career at the North East half-marathon earlier this year.

He finished in 1:03:28 with Ethopia’s Tamirat Tola winning the men’s elite race, finishing just shy of the hour mark with a time of 59 minutes and 58 seconds.

Farah has previously won the race six times and was greeted by vast crowds of people lining the Coast Road, offering high fives as he approached the finish line.

AJ Bell Great North Run 2023
Sir Mo Farah greets fans after completing the  Great North Run, the final race of his career (Richard Sellers/PA).

He told the BBC post-race: “Amazing support. It is the end of my career. I wanted to come here and celebrate. It has been an amazing career.

“I wanted to end my career here in Newcastle. I won here six times. I wanted to take it all in and enjoy it.

“All I know is running. That is what made me happy for many years.”