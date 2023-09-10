Olympic success and Daegu drama – Sir Mo Farah’s best wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Olympic success and Daegu drama – Sir Mo Farah’s best wins

By Press Association
The ‘Mobot’ was Sir Mo Farah (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The ‘Mobot’ was Sir Mo Farah (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sir Mo Farah has announced his retirement after a glittering career which included four Olympic titles.

Farah, 40, signed off with one last race in the Great North Run.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his best wins.

London 2012

London Olympic Games – Day 15
Sir Mo Farah starred at London 2012 (Martin Rickett/PA)

No wrap up of Farah’s achievements would be complete without his London 2012 victories. Part of Super Saturday on August 4 he won the 10,000m minutes after Jessica Ennis-Hill and Greg Rutherford won the heptathlon and long jump. A week later he became a sporting great by winning the 5,000m in 13 minutes and 41.66 seconds.

Rio 2016

Sir Mo Farah
Farah cleaned up in Brazil (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Farah completed the double double in Brazil as he defended his 5,000m and 10,000m titles from London four years previously. He became the first British track and field athlete to win three Olympic gold medals as he first retained the 10,000m title after overcoming a fall mid-race and the 5,000m followed in Rio.

London 2017

Five years after his Olympic triumphs in Stratford, Farah returned to London for the World Championships. He took gold in the 10,000m in 26 mins and 49.51 secs ahead of rival Joshua Cheptegei having been put under serious pressure by the collective pack who were aiming to dethrone him.

Daegu 2011

Athletics – IAAF World Championships 2011 – Day Nine – Daegu
Farah won his first world title in 2011 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Farah won his first world title in Daegu when he claimed 5,000m gold at the World Championships. The then 28-year-old became the first British world champion over the distance after holding off American Bernard Lagat to win in 13 mins and 23.36 secs, seven days after being pipped to victory in the 10,000m.

Beijing 2015

Athletics – IAAF World Championships – Day One – Beijing National Stadium
Farah became the oldest world 10,000m champion (Adam Davy/PA)

He repeated his long-distance gold medal double at the World Championships but it was his win in the 10,000m which made him the oldest world champion in that event, at 32. He still managed a trademark surge in a 54-second final lap and crossed the line in 27 mins and 1.13 secs.