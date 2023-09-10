Luis Rubiales resigns as Spanish FA president over Jenni Hermoso kiss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luis Rubiales resigns as Spanish FA president over Jenni Hermoso kiss

By Press Association
Luis Rubiales has resigned a RFEF president (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luis Rubiales has announced he has resigned as Spanish football federation president following the controversy over him kissing Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales kissed the player on the lips during the trophy presentation after Spain’s victory over England in last month’s World Cup final, but Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual.

FIFA suspended Rubiales pending an investigation into his behaviour, and Hermoso submitted a complaint to the national prosecutor’s office on Wednesday which is now with Spain’s high court.

Luis Rubiales has been heavily criticised for his actions following the Women’s World Cup final (Isabel Infantes/PA)

In a statement on his unverified X account on Sunday evening, Rubiales said he had informed Pedro Rocha, who has been acting as RFEF president while he was suspended, that he was resigning, with the same applying to his position as a UEFA vice-president.

The 46-year-old wrote: “After the rapid suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of proceedings open against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position.

“Insisting on waiting and holding on is not going to contribute to anything positive, neither to the federation nor to Spanish football.”

He added: “I have faith in the truth and I will do everything in my power to prevail.

“My daughters, my family and the people who love me have suffered the effects of excessive persecution, as well as many falsehoods, but it is also true that on the street, more and more every day, the truth is prevailing.”

A clip of Rubiales being interviewed by Piers Morgan has also been released, in which he said: “About my resignation – yes, I am going to do (it). Of course I cannot continue my work.

“My father, my daughters, I spoke with them…and some friends very close to me, and they say to me ‘Luis, now you have to focus on your dignity and to continue your life, because if not, probably you are going to damage people you love, and the sport you love’

“In this situation now, (it is) the thing I have to do.”

Rubiales has been widely condemned for his behaviour at the World Cup final in Sydney on August 20, which as well as kissing Hermoso included grabbing his crotch in celebration while standing alongside Spain’s Queen Letizia and 16-year-old Princess Infanta Sofia in the VIP box.

After apologising for his actions in a video statement issued the next day, Rubiales then on August 25 repeatedly insisted he would not resign while speaking in front of representatives of Spain’s regional federations, clubs, players, coaches and referees in Madrid.

Eighty-one players, including every member of the World Cup-winning squad, subsequently indicated their unavailability for the national team while Rubiales remained in post.

On August 26 he was banned by FIFA from all football-related activities for an initial period of 90 days, and the coaching staff of Spain women’s team, with the notable exception of manager Jorge Vilda, resigned en masse.

On Tuesday, Vilda – concerns over whose coaching methods and regime were reported to have been a key factor in 15 Spain players refusing to play for the national team last year – was sacked and the RFEF apologised for the “enormous damage” caused by Rubiales’ actions.

Hermoso formally submitted a complaint about Rubiales to Spain’s national prosecutor’s office on the same day.