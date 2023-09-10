I’ve talked Kyle Walker out of international retirement twice – Gareth Southgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

I’ve talked Kyle Walker out of international retirement twice – Gareth Southgate

By Press Association
Kyle Walker, left, shone in a goalscoring display against Ukraine (Nick Potts/PA)
Kyle Walker, left, shone in a goalscoring display against Ukraine (Nick Potts/PA)

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed he twice had to convince Kyle Walker to rethink international retirement.

The 33-year-old scored his first England goal in Saturday’s 1-1 Euro 2024 qualifier draw against Ukraine in Wroclaw.

It topped a fine performance from the Manchester City right-back, whose future for both club and country was uncertain over the summer.

Kyle Walker scores England’s equaliser against Ukraine
Kyle Walker scores England’s equaliser against Ukraine (Nick Potts/PA)

Only an intervention from City boss Pep Guardiola saw Walker stay at the Etihad Stadium after Bayern Munich overtures almost saw him depart for Germany.

Now Southgate has told of how he also had to change Walker’s mind after both the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy and last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

“I’ve talked him out of retirement twice – out of international football,” Southgate said after the draw in Poland.

“After the Euros and after the World Cup, I think he loves being here and he’s wanted to keep going and now he’s thinking about how many caps can he get.

“He’s critical to us. If we’re talking about world-class players in their position in our team then he’s probably one of them.

“I think he didn’t realise how much value we have for him and how important he is for us. He’s probably not going to thank me for sharing that!”

Walker has enjoyed a good run of form of late and, when asked about his conversations with Southgate, he admitted the fierce competition in his position had led to him questioning his international future – but is now fully committed to adding to his 77 caps.

“Yeah, I’m playing well,” the City treble-winner said.

“Obviously, in a moment, at the time that me and Gareth spoke, the likes of Trent (Alexander-Arnold), Tripps (Kieran Trippier), Reece James coming through … you do think your days are numbered.

“And to sacrifice how many holidays and summers that I’ve sacrificed. I’ve been doing this since I was 19 (when) I joined the senior team. I’m 33 now.

“Me and Gareth have a good relationship off the field. We do speak and I feel that I can still bring something to the team. So why stop?”

Southgate has given Walker all but 20 of his senior England caps and believes the former Sheffield United and Tottenham man has continued to improve in recent years.

Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate is happy to still have Walker in his squad (Simon Marper/PA)

“I think he has,” he replied when asked if players get better with age.

“It doesn’t always happen but he’s, I think, not only playing but also him around the training, the way I hear him speak when he’s interviewed, his influence on the group, he’s become a really mature leader for us.

“He’s got huge experience of winning big matches and all week – two or three days into the training his focus was really clear, the way he was organising on the pitch and I think he’s enjoying the extra responsibility he’s had at his club and I know he’s ready to embrace that with us as well.

“But also the way he’s trained all week, his influence on younger players in the group. His all-round game, great composure in a position where you don’t always find it and our senior players were important and he was the pick against Ukraine.”