Novak Djokovic says he will ‘keep going’ after US Open win

Novak Djokovic has bad news for Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and all the other grand slam hopefuls: “I’m going to keep going.”

Djokovic secured a record 24th grand slam title when he beat Medvedev in three gruelling sets to win the US Open.

The 36-year-old capped another dominant year, during which he won the Australian and French Opens and was runner-up to Alcaraz at Wimbledon, by becoming the oldest champion at Flushing Meadows in the Open era.

Even Medvedev, whose challenge ended after he lost a marathon 104-minute second set, asked: “What are you still doing here? I mean come on.”

Novak Djokovic returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev (Mary Altaffer, AP)

But Djokovic insisted: “I’m going to keep going. You know, I feel good in my own body. I still feel I’ve got the support of my environment, of my team, of my family.

“The grand slams, I have said in the last few years, have been always the highest goal and the priority of mine in the whole season. I don’t play as much in terms of other tournaments, so I try to prioritise my preparation so that I can peak in slams.

“These are the moments and these are the kind of emotions that I motivate myself with every single day when I’m not playing a tournament.

“Yeah, occasionally I ask myself ‘why do I need this still at this stage after all I have done, you know? How long do I want to keep going?’ I do have these questions in my head, of course.

“But knowing that I play at such a high level still, and I win the biggest tournaments in this sport, I don’t want to leave this sport if I’m still at the top, you know, if I’m still playing the way I’m playing.”

A Medvedev double-fault and a blistering backhand winner down the line gave Djokovic the early break point which he converted to love to subsequently take the first set in a relatively speedy 48 minutes.

Daniil Medvedev holds up the runner-up trophy after losing to Novak Djokovic (Manu Fernandez, AP)

But Medvedev, returning from about a quarter-of-a-mile behind the baseline, made Djokovic toil in the second set and it began to show with the favourite showing signs of fatigue.

After an hour and three quarters he produced his first break point of the match but Djokovic, with an obvious change of game plan in a bid to shorten the points, expertly snuffed it out with a big serve and an immaculate volley.

Medvedev had set point on the Djokovic serve but another volley at the net dealt with that, and when tie-break slipped away from the 27-year-old, the match soon followed as Djokovic moved level with Margaret Court’s record of major titles.

“The second set was the best set I played and I didn’t win it,” said Russian third seed Medvedev.

“So that’s why it’s normal that the match went that way, because first and third he was kind of better. The second, if I would win it, maybe it could have been a different game.

“Yeah, that’s how life is and how tennis is. So I’m going to try to be better next time.”